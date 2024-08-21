FC Dallas have rejected a bid from Boca Juniors for midfielder Alan Velasco and have told the Argentine giants that Velasco is staying in MLS , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Argentina-based reporter Germán García Grova was first to report on the transfer offer being denied.

Sources added that the final bid was $5.8 million plus $1 million in add-ons with a sell-on clause. Dallas signed Velasco for a club-record fee of $7 million in 2022.

Velasco, who just turned 22 last month, is yet to play this season as he works his way back from a knee injury. He has 10 goals and 7 assists in 54 appearances with Dallas.

Last year, Velasco was voted No. 1 in MLSsoccer.com’s "22 Under 22" rankings, a list of the best young players in the league.

Alan Velasco Stars in MLS

The Argentine has taken the league by storm after moving to USA

Since arriving at FC Dallas in February 2022, Velasco has immediately stood out for his skill and playmaking ability. His seven goals and five assists in his debut season are still MLS career highs for Velasco.

A devastating knee injury halted his rise, as he tore his left ACL in a playoff match against Seattle on October 30, 2023.

FC Dallas have since sputtered without Velasco and USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira, who has missed half the regular season himself with injuries. The club sits just outside the playoff zone in the Western Conference with nine matches left in the season..

Just how good is Velasco? He received his first national team call-up with the Argentina Under-23 team, scoring in a closed-door friendly against the Bolivia Under-23s on September 4, 2023. He would have likely been a candidate for the Argentina Olympic team coached by Javier Mascherano. The Albiceleste fell to hosts France in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Games.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alan Velasco Career Statistics Year Club Matches Played* Goals Assists 2019 Independiente 3 0 0 2020 Independiente 23 6 3 2021 Independiente 43 2 7 2022 FC Dallas 30 7 5 2023 FC Dallas 34 6 2 2024 FC Dallas 0 0 0

*Matches played in all competitions courtesy of Transfermarkt