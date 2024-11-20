FC Dallas will name New Mexico United manager Eric Quill their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Quill previously managed Dallas' second team, North Texas SC, winning the inaugural USL League One title in 2019. North Texas just won another title in 2024. The Dallas Morning News first reported the news.

Interim head coach Peter Luccin was a finalist for the job but Dallas agreed to terms with Quill.

Quill was named finalist for USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading his side to first place in the Western Conference. After leading North Texas to the League One title in 2019, he was a candidate for Dallas' previous coaching vacancy.

Dallas ultimately hired Nico Estevez last time around, but will name Quill to replace the outbound Spaniard coach. Dallas missed the playoffs in 2024 with 41 points, parting ways with Estevez during the year. Luccin had impressive results and moments but ultimately didn't do enough to convince the club.

Quill spent a couple of years as an assistant with the Columbus Crew before joining New Mexico in 2023.

FC Dallas are set for an interesting offseason, with sources expecting a number of changes to the playing roster. The squad is led by Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco and will get a refresh this winter.