Highlights GIVEMESPORT simulated England's Euro 2024 semi-final vs the Netherlands on FC24, and the match ended in heartbreak for the Three Lions.

Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoring early doors, but second-half strikes from Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo earned the Netherlands a spot in the final.

England last competed in a European Championship final in 2021, while the Netherlands haven't reached the showpiece since 1988, when they won the tournament.

England and the Netherlands both know who is waiting for them in the Euro 2024 final after the first semi-final between Spain and France delivered a thrilling encounter. Lamine Yamal produced the most show-stopping moment of his fledgling career so far before Dani Olmo scored a superb winner after Randal Kolo Muani had put France ahead early on.

Spain will be the favourites against whoever they face in the final, but for now, England and the Netherlands will purely be focussed on each other. England are aiming to make back-to-back finals in the tournament, while the Dutch haven't reached the final of any Euros since they won it in 1988. Ahead of the game, we ran a match simulation on EA Sports' FC24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have a historically poor record against the Netherlands, having only won six of their 22 matches against them. England's recent record against the Dutch is even worse, with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions.

Netherlands vs England Simulated on FC24

A tight contest decided at the death

Line-ups England line-up Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Shaw; Mainoo, Rice; Bellingham, Saka, Foden; Kane Netherlands line-up Verbruggen; De Vrij, Ake, Van Dijk; Dumfries, Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn

Just like they did in the European Championship final in 2021, England took the lead early doors through a Manchester United player. Luke Shaw, the scorer of England's opener against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, was back in the starting line-up, but it was teenager Kobbie Mainoo, starting in his third successive game for the Three Lions, who smashed home with his left foot after being assisted by captain Harry Kane.

England held onto their lead until half-time, but the Netherlands levelled things up in the 61st minute through another prodigious midfielder, Xavi Simons. At 21, Simons has so far shown at the tournament why there was so much hype around him as a teenager, and he rifled a shot past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to cancel out Mainoo's early goal.

With the match seemingly heading for extra time, the Netherlands caught England on the counter in the 89th minute, and Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the tournament so far, drilled a left-footed shot past Pickford to put England in a perilous position.

Ultimately, with Gakpo's goal coming so late in proceedings, England did not have enough time to find a response and it was the Netherlands who ended up winning the match 2-1, setting up a mouth-watering final against Spain in Berlin.

Match Stats

England edge possession while Netherlands' higher xG proves pivotal

The match was a tight affair, with England edging the possession stats with 52 per cent to the Netherlands' 48 per cent. The Netherlands made more passes though, and their expected goals (xG) was also higher at 1.6 to England's 1.4.

The Player of the Match award went to Dutch midfielder Simons, who boasted a 90 per cent pass accuracy throughout the game, and also successfully completed 19 of his 20 dribbles at a success rate of 95 per cent. Simons also covered 12.6km during the game, more than 3km more than the team's average.

Out of the England players, Harry Kane, who has yet to hit his straps at the tournament, ended the match with the highest rating (7.3 - marginally better than John Stones' 7.2). Kane assisted Mainoo's opening goal and also boasted a 91 per cent pass accuracy, as well as an 86 per cent dribble success rate.

Despite being a striker, Kane only managed to get one shot off during the entire game - that's three fewer than Simons, who managed four shots on goal from midfield. Like Simons, Kane outran the majority of his teammates, covering 11.1km during the match.