Highlights Boston Celtics led by Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown; league's best February performance stats of 9-1 games.

Golden State Warriors excelled in February with 11-3 record; Curry and Kuminga led impressive play.

Oklahoma City Thunder 8-3 in February; prominent MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar performance.

As is customary, in February, multiple NBA teams received facelifts ahead of the 2024 All-Star Break in an attempt to change their trajectory. Whether those changes pan out remains to be seen, as time will reveal if their transactions were shrewd. Yet, the early returns for multiple teams have been promising, increasing interest in what has already been one of the most notable seasons to date.

With the 2023-24 season nearly three-quarters of the way through and the 2024 NBA Playoffs quickly approaching, GIVEMESPORT presents our February 2024 NBA Power Rankings, based on record, momentum, and output.

1 Boston Celtics

February record: 9-1

The Boston Celtics were the best team in the NBA in February, going 9-1 behind impressive play from perennial All-Star candidates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

In February, Tatum has averaged 27.2 points per game, while Brown has averaged 20.3 points per game, and Porzingis has added 23.0 points per game. Yet, it hasn't all been about defense, with the Celtics holding their opponents to the second-lowest field goal percentage (42.7) in February.

Boston Celtics - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .900 1 PPG 122.0 2 FG% 51.7 t-1 3PA 40.7 1 3P% 39.1 5 +/- +15.4 1

With their star play bolstered by their stellar supporting cast, Boston has won 9 of their last 10 games. Three of their wins came against playoff teams in the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and the New York Knicks.

Heading into March, the Celtics now lead the East with a 46-12 record. Boston's win percentage (79.3) is the highest since 1985-86, the last season Larry Bird led the Celtics to an NBA championship.

2 Golden State Warriors

February record: 11-3

The Golden State Warriors excelled in February. Going 11-3, Golden State defeated multiple playoff teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks. In two of those wins, the margin of victory was greater than 20 points.

Finding that their success relies on a proper balance of veterans and young players, the Warriors have evolved into yet another beast for the West to contend with.

Golden State Warriors - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .786 2 PPG 120.7 5 FG% 47.8 14 3PA 39.9 2 3P% 38.7 t-7 +/- +9.1 3

Of course, sharpshooter Stephen Curry is still the primary shot-taker, averaging a team-high 27.5 points per game. He has six games scoring above 30 points, including a 60-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks, just this month. The other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, has come alive with 16.0 points per game since moving to the bench.

Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress during his breakout season as well. Averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game, and scoring at least 21 points in five games this month alone. Draymond Green has been reinvigorated since returning from his suspension. His 50.0 mark from 3-point range in February has been a real difference-maker for Golden State.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

February record: 8-3

Led by projected MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been rock steady throughout their 2023-24 campaign. Now 41-18, Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have the second-best record in the West.

Their most impressive stretch during February saw them defeat the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers in three consecutive games. Notching a six-game win streak, they've gone 3-1 since.

Oklahoma City Thunder - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .727 t-5 PPG 124.7 1 FG% 50.6 5 3PA 37.3 9 3P% 42.7 1 +/- +8.5 t-4

With years of internal development seeming to finally come to fruition, the future of the Thunder organization is as promising as any. While Oklahoma City plays a principled, team-oriented style, they've been getting impressive performances from individual players.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.5 points, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in February. Meanwhile, second-year forward Jalen Williams averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren, who has blocked at least three shots in 38 games, averaged 19.3 points and 2.7 blocks per game. Supported by star role players such as Lu Dort, the Thunder led the league in points per game (124.7) in February.

4 Los Angeles Lakers

February record: 9-3

The Los Angeles Lakers had an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign, but February was good for them. Going 9-3, the Lakers have four wins over teams that would be in the 2024 NBA Playoffs if the regular season ended today: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles Lakers - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .750 t-3 PPG 121.3 4 FG% 51.3 3 3PA 31.6 28 3P% 38.8 6 +/- +3.8 12

Their wins against the Celtics and Pelicans are the most impressive. The Celtics, who have the best record in the East, have been at or near the top of the conference standings throughout the season. The Pelicans, a balanced team that can present a problem for any opponent, have a top-10 defense.

Interestingly, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the Lakers' twin turbo engines, L.A.'s play in February may largely be a byproduct of a change to the starting lineup. With Lakers head coach Darvin Ham moving the more versatile Rui Hachimura to the starting lineup in place of 3-and-D wing Taurean Prince, L.A. has averaged 121.3 points in February, ranked 4th in the NBA. For comparison, they averaged 117.0 points per game prior to the All-Star Break, ranked 13th in the NBA.

5 Miami Heat

February record: 8-3

It hasn't really been a standout season for the Miami Heat compared to the rest of the Jimmy Butler Era. However, prior to a close loss against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 29, Miami was riding a five-game winning streak that included victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

They defeated the Orlando Magic as well, trouncing their in-state rival with a 121-95 victory.

Miami Heat - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .727 t-5 PPG 110.0 23 FG% 47.3 17 3PA 32.8 22 3P% 35.2 23 +/- +8.3 6

Starting point guard Terry Rozier continues to get acclimated to South Beach after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets. However, his teammates have been more than capable of picking up the slack while that happens.

Three Heat players-- Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro-- averaged at least 19 points per game in February. Six Heat players, including standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., have averaged double-figures. In this time, Miami has also had the second-best defensive rating (104.8).

6 Dallas Mavericks

February record: 8-3

All-Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are exhilarating basketball talents. Yet, that isn't all that the Dallas Mavericks need in order to win a championship. Spending the 2023 offseason locating defensive pieces that could fit around their offensive-inclined backcourt players, the Mavericks have attempted to achieve the two-way dominance of teams like the Boston Celtics. However, Dallas has allowed more points per game this season (117.5) than last season (114.1).

Dallas Mavericks - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .727 t-5 PPG 121.7 3 FG% 50.8 4 3PA 38.4 t-5 3P% 39.6 2 +/- +8.5 t-4

Dallas did appear to turn the corner in February though. They recorded the ninth-best defensive rating (110.7), and held their opponents to 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3, both of which rank 10th. Opponents were held to just 112.1 points per game, which is also the 10th-lowest mark in the NBA.

With Doncic and Irving taking turns taking over on offense, Dallas managed to go 8-3 in February, defeating teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns.

7 Phoenix Suns

February record: 7-4

As top-heavy as any team in the NBA, the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns are reminiscent of the 2010-11 Miami Heat squad that was unable to put an ideal supporting cast around their Big Three due to financial constraints. As a result, even with players like sharpshooter Grayson Allen or fan favorite Bol Bol having strong performances, the team's stars have to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Phoenix Suns - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .636 12 PPG 119.7 8 FG% 49.3 9 3PA 32.6 23 3P% 37.0 15 +/- +5.6 9

To that point, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal averaged a combined 73.0 points per game in February, while the Suns averaged 119.7 points per game as a team. Ultimately, 61.0 percent of the team's points were scored by their top-3 offensive options.

All the same, the Suns had the eighth-highest scoring average in the NBA in February and the ninth-best field goal percentage (49.3). Though they will continue to need players such as Allen, Bol, and Jusuf Nurkic to step up at either end of the floor, Phoenix is in a good place as long as they have their health.

In fact, with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers in February, counting the Suns out due to their suboptimal depth may be a fool's errand.

8 Orlando Magic

February record: 9-3

The Orlando Magic are one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference this season thanks to their length and defensive ceiling. Promising play from first-time All-Star, Paolo Banchero, and third-year forward Franz Wagner has put an extra gust of wind in their sails as well.

Posting a 9-3 record in February, their most impressive wins for the Magic have come against the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando Magic - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .750 t-3 PPG 110.8 22 FG% 50.4 6 3PA 29.5 29 3P% 39.5 t-3 +/- +3.5 13

That the Magic handled business against the non-playoff teams is also notable. In fact, Orlando went 6-1 against teams with a record below .500. Although it doesn't paint the Magic as a future NBA champion that'll be heading to Disneyland after the Finals, it does help differentiate them from playoff pretenders. Less than two months away from the start of the postseason, Orlando may be all but a shoo-in for their first playoff appearance since 2020.

9 Minnesota Timberwolves

February record: 8-3

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a bit top-heavy, and that's not a euphemism for them sitting atop the West with a 42-17 record. In any case, despite established stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert thriving in the frontcourt, rising star Anthony Edwards has emerged as the franchise's leader.

It's been to Minnesota's benefit as well, with the Timberwolves winning their highest percentage of games (70.7) since 2003-04; Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett's MVP season.

Minnesota Timberwolves - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .727 t-5 PPG 115.5 13 FG% 47.7 15 3PA 35.5 16 3P% 38.7 t-7 +/- +12.3 2

To that point, Edwards has been playing at an MVP level himself, averaging 30.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in February.

Minnesota didn't have the most impressive wins in February. Six of their victories have come against teams with a below .500 record. Still, the Timberwolves taking care of business against lesser opponents is somewhat impressive considering many teams tend to come out flat in these games. It also indicates a level of focus, maturity, and respect for the game that signifies a winning culture.

10 Sacramento Kings

February record: 6-6

In the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings won their highest number of games (48) since 2004-05. This season, the Kings are on pace to win at least 45 games for the second consecutive season, another feat that they haven't accomplished in two decades.

From that frame of reference, a 6-6 record in February doesn't look as mediocre as it otherwise might. Yet, the primary reason that Sacramento finds itself so high on the list is a few of the teams that they beat to be .500 this month: the Denver Nuggets (twice), Los Angeles Clippers, and Indiana Pacers.

To that point, though they lost their final matchup against the Nuggets in February, Kings cornerstone De'Aaron Fox was a notable scratch.

Sacramento Kings - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .500 t-16 PPG 118.1 9 FG% 50.0 7 3PA 36.5 13 3P% 37.4 13 +/- -1.4 17

Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk all played at an elite level in February. Nursing a shoulder injury, Fox averaged 25.9 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.1 steals per game. His steal average ranks first among players who suited up for more than one game. Sabonis amassed a league-leading eight triple-doubles, averaging 20.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game. Monk averaged 18.5 points per game.

Sacramento needs to clean up its defense and fundamentals. Nonetheless, averaging 118.1 points per game (ranked 9th in the NBA) on 50.0 percent shooting (ranked 7rd in the NBA) allowed them to overcome those issues on multiple occasions.

11 Denver Nuggets

February record: 8-3

Two-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, has had several otherwordly performances in February. In fact, he had recorded five triple-doubles on his way to averaging a triple-double for the month (23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game).

He even made nice contributions defensively as he continues to hone his skills at that end of the floor, tallying 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game. Though players such as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon are key to Denver's success, the Nuggets go as Jokic goes, and Jokic has gone nuclear.

Denver Nuggets - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .727 t-5 PPG 112.8 19 FG% 48.3 12 3PA 32.4 24 3P% 35.4 20 +/- +5.2 11

Denver had just two wins against teams in the top-8 of their conference standings in February: the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. In the case of the Kings, they were playing without De'Aaron Fox. However, they do have notable victories over teams that they could very well see in the 2024 NBA Playoffs: the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets defeated both teams by a double-digit margin, with D'Angelo Russell the lone star missing in those matchups.

12 Cleveland Cavaliers

February record: 9-4

The Cleveland Cavaliers got off to a tremendous start in 2024, but their momentum slowed down a bit when Donovan Mitchell went out for a couple of games. Now having returned, the Cavs have returned to their winning ways. Their February record, and that they've only lost four games since the start of 2024 when Mitchell is healthy, speaks to how daunting of a task it is to down the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers - February 2024 League Rank Win % .692 10 PPG 115.8 12 FG% 49.7 8 3PA 37.1 10 3P% 38.6 9 +/- 7.2 7

Nonetheless, despite what might be considered an overreliance on Mitchell, they land just outside the top 10 of February's power rankings. Interestingly, only two February wins for Cleveland came against playoff teams (the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks). One of those wins required a 59-foot buzzer-beater by ironman Max Strus, the second-longest game-winner in NBA history.

13 New Orleans Pelicans

February record: 8-4

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the better teams throughout February with an 8-4 record. Only two of those wins have come against teams currently ranked in the top-8 of their conference standings. Nonetheless, despite their strength of schedule, the performance of versatile players such as Zion Williamson and Herb Jones really stood out.

New Orleans Pelicans - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .667 11 PPG 114.2 16 FG% 48.4 11 3PA 33.6 19 3P% 37.2 14 +/- +6.3 8

Williamson, playing more of a point-forward role this season, averaged 23.9 points and 6.5 assists per game in February. Meanwhile, Jones-- a defensive specialist-- shot an incredibly impressive 54.8 percent from three.

With scorers Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum still making their presence felt, the Pelicans have the look of a team that could make a Cinderella run down the line. Especially as New Orleans held their opponents to just 111.9 points per game in February; the eight-lowest average in the league.

14 Los Angeles Clippers

February record: 6-5

At the start of the New Year, the Los Angeles Clippers were off to the races, winning 12 out of 15 in January. However, the Clippers have since cooled, with a 6-5 record in February.

Although both Kawhi Leonard (1 game) and Paul George (2 games) missed time during that stretch, it's nearly impossible to say that the slip in their performance has been caused by poor health.

According to Clipper head coach Tyronn Lue, L.A. made the decision last summer to take the regular season more seriously in order to build the habits they would need in the playoffs. Fast-forward to today and the Clippers have had both Leonard and George available for 90 percent of their games.

Los Angeles Clippers - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .545 15 PPG 114.8 15 FG% 48.6 10 3PA 33.5 20 3P% 38.0 11 +/- -3.0 18

L.A. has been contending with an extended shooting slump by George, who's averaging 17.9 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 30.4 percent shooting from 3. None of these numbers are close to his production for the season on a whole, as the 9-time All-Star has averaged 22.1 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from 3. Out with a minor knee injury, one might wonder how his malady has affected his production, though.

15 Indiana Pacers

February record: 7-5

The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams to complete a blockbuster trade this season, acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam in mid-January. Indiana also opted to promote 2022 No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin to the starting lineup after the 2024 NBA All-Star Break, further enhancing their ability to score at the rim or beyond the arc.

At 7-5 in February but 3-1 after the All-Star Break, both moves appear to have worked out for Indiana.

Indiana Pacers - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .583 t-13 PPG 120.3 6 FG% 51.7 t-1 3PA 33.7 18 3P% 38.1 10 +/- +2.2 14

Siakam averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in February, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3. A two-way playmaker who provides Indiana with much-needed rim pressure, Siakam has grown increasingly comfortable alongside his teammates after spending seven-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

In his last four contests, Mathurin has been averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Even better for the Pacers, he has done so while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point range.

It didn't hurt that the team got their director of dimes, Tyrese Haliburton, back either. Missing a handful of games in January as he rehabilitated a left hamstring strain, Haliburton returned to the court on Jan. 30. In February, the two-time All-Star averaged 16.1 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, recording six double-doubles in that span.

16 Milwaukee Bucks

February record: 7-5

When the Milwaukee Bucks decided to axe Adrian Griffin in favor of a more experienced head coach in Doc Rivers, there was no certainty from anyone that the plan would work out. Rivers himself expressed confusion at their decision to fire a first-year head coach who went 30-13 while still learning the ropes. However, sports leagues such as the NBA have long been a microcosm of America's microwave society, with spectators and analysts expecting rapid results.

owever, sports leagues such as the NBA have long been a microcosm of America's microwave society, with spectators and analysts expecting rapid results.

Milwaukee Bucks - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .583 t-13 PPG 112.7 20 FG% 48.2 13 3PA 38.8 t-3 3P% 37.6 12 +/- +5.4 10

With that said, Rivers could get about as much time to prove he's the right man for the job as Griffin did. Now 7-7 as head coach of the Bucks, Milwaukee has made adjustments to their approach and rotation, but they've looked as inconsistently dominant as they did under Griffin. This despite both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo being 8-time All-Stars, and the latter being a two-time MVP in the prime of his career.

Of their seven wins in February, four of them came against playoff teams, as Milwaukee took down the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers. Yet, with the Mavericks missing Kyrie Irving, the Sixers missing Joel Embiid, and Jamal Murray on a minutes restriction during those games, those victories have to be taken with a grain of salt.

17 Atlanta Hawks

February record: 6-6

The Atlanta Hawks probably wish they could fast-forward their season. After all, 2023-24 has been alternately hectic and dramatic. The center of guard-centered rumors before and after the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 8), it appeared that the Hawks would be splitting up their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray just a couple of weeks ago.

Atlanta Hawks - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .500 t-16 PPG 119.9 7 FG% 46.7 19 3PA 37.5 8 3P% 35.3 21 +/- -0.3 t-15

The Hawks won't have to worry about that particular issue until the offseason, but they were met with more adversity when Trae Young underwent surgery to repair a finger injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks.

While Atlanta averages 120.5 points per game this season, they have only averaged 104.3 points per game in the three games since Young went down. It's not all bad for the Hawks though, as they have improved mightily on defense. Though posting a defensive rating of 119.4 this season, they've had a defensive rating of 105.3 over their last three games.

In February, the most significant wins for Atlanta came in contests against the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Orlando Magic.

18 Chicago Bulls

February record: 5-5

The Chicago Bulls breaking even at 5-5 in February while having a below .500 record (28-31) is a sight for sore eyes. The bar is low, to be frank. However, credit must be given to the Bulls for getting three of those wins against tough opponents (the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Cleveland Cavaliers).

Chicago Bulls - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .500 t-16 PPG 116.4 10 FG% 46.0 21 3PA 32.2 t-25 3P% 34.8 t-25 +/- -0.3 t-15

A team that has often relied heavily on scoring-minded players to get them over the top as of late, the Bulls ranked just outside the top 10 in points per game in February (116.4). This is particularly impressive when juxtaposed against their season scoring average (111.9), which ranks 25th in the NBA. However, the Bulls defense allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game last month, 20th in the NBA. Their defensive rating for February (115.3) was a bit better.

Now ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bulls are in contention for a playoff spot. Young players such as Coby White and Ayo Dosunmo will need to keep up their strong play to cement their playoff position though. In February, the duo averaged 36.3 points, 10.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

19 Toronto Raptors

February record: 5-7

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the tougher teams to judge since they traded mainstays OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. RJ Barrett meshed with Scottie Barnes and Co. rather quickly, seeming to play with less stress in his native Canada than he had in the Big Apple.

However, the transition hasn't been as smooth for Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown, two of the principal pieces that were received in return for trading Anunoby and Siakam.

Toronto Raptors - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .417 19 PPG 115.1 14 FG% 47.1 18 3PA 32.2 t-25 3P% 36.0 16 +/- -7.3 t-24

In the case of Quickley, the former sixth man is still learning how to balance his aggressive nature with spreading the wealth. For Brown, it's about rediscovering his rhythm from three and getting his points within the flow of the offense. Barnes had a bit of an issue finding his role in the rotation as well, playing a bit too passively in his effort to make his new teammates comfortable. Consequently, the Raptors averaged 115.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) in February but only boasted an offensive rating of 112.9 (t-20th in the NBA).

Unfortunately for Toronto, the smallish defense was even further behind than the offense. Surrendering 122.4 points per game (29th in the NBA), their defensive rating (120.3) was tied for the worst in the NBA. It should make sense then why their only February win against a team currently in the playoff standings came against the defensively-challenged Indiana Pacers.

20 New York Knicks

February record: 4-8

It may be time to reconsider which player is most essential to the New York Knicks' success, as Jalen Brunson has seemingly overtaken Julius Randle as the face of the franchise. Yet, Brunson has had a number of concerning games without Randle in tow, and it's clear that the Knicks need their All-Star forward at least as much as they need Brunson.

In February, the 2024 NBA All-Star is averaging a blistering 31.9 points per game but shooting just 33.3 percent from 3. This despite shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc prior to the All-Star Break.

New York Knicks - February 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .333 t-21 PPG 106.3 26 FG% 43.9 27 3PA 35.8 14 3P% 33.7 28 +/- -6.2 22

However, another issue for the Knicks has been the absence of 3-and-D wing OG Anunoby. Without a backup whose skillset is similar, the flow of their offense and the effectiveness of their defense is noticeably different.

The Knicks ranked 28th in 3-point percentage (33.7) and 27th in defensive rating (119.7) in February. The best win for New York in February came against the Indiana Pacers. However, they defeated one other playoff team in the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, as well.