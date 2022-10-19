Highlights Federico Valverde's foul on Alvaro Morata in the Spanish Super Cup elevated him to icon status at Real Madrid.

Despite receiving a red card for the cynical foul, Valverde's actions were praised by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Valverde has no regrets about the foul and would do it again for the sake of the team. He values team success above personal considerations.

Federico Valverde has become a fan favourite at Real Madrid over the last few years. Joining Los Blancos in 2016, he's played close to 300 games for the club and endeared himself to the Bernabeu faithful along the way. Whether it's in the centre of midfield or out on the right, he's become a key figure for the La Liga team.

He's won plenty of silverware with Madrid, including a couple of La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy, but the moment that really kickstarted his elevation into a club hero at the Bernabeu came in the Spanish Super Cup back in 2020. Taking on Atletico Madrid, he was sent off in the closing stages of the contest, but normally would vilify a player, but it actually had the opposite effect.

Valverde's foul on Morata made him a Madrid icon

It occurred in the Spanish Super Cup

Valverde's journey at the Santiago Bernabeu really began in 2019/20, when Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager. The Uruguay international became a first-team regular following the departure of Marcos Llorente to Atletico Madrid and hasn't really looked back since. It was against Atletico in 2019/20 that Valverde started his quest towards achieving iconic status among the Real Madrid faithful.

During the final of the Spanish Super Cup, Valverde committed perhaps the most cynical foul ever witnessed to stop Alvaro Morata. The Atletico striker was put clean through on goal with only a few minutes of extra time remaining and looked set to win the trophy for his side.

So Valverde decided to take one for the team and hacked Morata down before he could fire a shot towards the Real Madrid goal. It was an extraordinarily cynical challenge and one of the clearest red cards we can remember seeing in a professional setting. Relive the incredible moment below...

Will that footage ever get old? No, no it will not. Angel Correa was absolutely fuming with Valverde after the Real Madrid man had a red card waved in his face by the referee - and you can certainly understand why. But there was one man associated with Atletico who was not livid with the events that had unfolded on the pitch; the team's manager Diego Simeone.

Diego Simeone loved the foul

He publicly praised Valverde afterwards

As is shown in the video above, the fiery Argentine virtually congratulated Valverde for his actions, slapping him on the head in appreciation as he trudged off down the tunnel. Then after the game, Simeone was full of compliments about his fellow South American, who was named Man of the Match following Real Madrid's 4-1 victory in the penalty shootout.

“It was the most important play. I told him that anyone would have done the same in your place. “I think the prize for the best player makes perfect sense in the world because Valverde won the match in that action.”

Valverde recalls his foul on Morata

Valverde has no regrets and will do it again

The moment solidified Valverde's place as an icon at the Bernabeu, and he's only gotten better in the years that have followed since the incident. Would he do it all over again? Absolutely he would. Speaking about the moment, he's since admitted he has no regrets about the foul.

“Of course, I would do it again. As long as it is for the team. If we are losing 3-0, it makes no sense. In that final we were playing the game, it was very close. If the result was the same, I would do it again. You don’t want to hurt your opponent, but for the team, for my values. For the team, you always have to leave everything. “I remember not that play, but that Super Cup. It was my first Super Cup, something magnificent. It was very special and I would love to be able to win another one because this trophy requires you to continue winning titles.”

Talk about a proper team player.