Arsenal target Federico Chiesa would be 'awesome' in Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arteta will be searching for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with reports in Italy claiming that he feels he's no longer the centre of the project in Turin.

The report adds that Juventus have set an asking price of around £38m, with Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich all interested in the winger.

However, Italian outlet La Reppublica have also claimed that Arsenal are the latest club to register their interest in Chiesa.

Unfortunately, Chiesa has struggled with fitness during his time at Juventus.

Since the 2020/2021 season, Chiesa has missed 66 games with various injuries, including a cruciate ligament rupture, as per Transfermarkt.

The fitness problems over the last few years may be an issue for the Gunners, but he'd certainly bring them more quality in attack.

His versatility could be crucial as they prepare for Champions League football next campaign,

Chiesa has played all across the front three during his career, as well as in a centre-forward role.

What has Jones said about Chiesa?

Jones has suggested that Chiesa would be 'awesome' in Arsenal's attack.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I love Chiesa and I've always hoped he would one day land in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how this summer window pans out for him. He's obviously had some injury problems in the not too distant past. He's such an exciting player.

"You can imagine he would be awesome in that Arsenal attack too. I'm not convinced it'll be that easy to sign him though, I'm really not."

What can Chiesa bring to Arsenal?

Chiesa has scored 67 goals and provided 49 assists across spells with Fiorentina and Juventus.

The Italy international's ability to play on the right and left-hand side will be a huge boost for Arteta, especially considering the lack of cover for Bukayo Saka.

Although Chiesa may struggle to displace Gabriel Martinelli and Saka in the starting eleven, having a deeper squad with European football is crucial.

Whether Chiesa would be open to playing a squad role for the north London club remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a smart addition at the Emirates.