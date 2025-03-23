Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa's father has spoken out about his son's future at Anfield, confirming that he is happy at the club.

Chiesa, described as 'world-class', moved to the Reds during the summer transfer window from Juventus, but he's struggled to set the world alight since arriving in the Premier League. The Italian international has endured injury and fitness problems, making just a handful of starts for the club.

This has naturally led to speculation regarding his future as he's likely played fewer games than he would have expected. Chiesa may have handed himself a lifeline with an impressive cameo performance in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool's other attackers failing to impress.

Chiesa's Father Speaks Out on Liverpool Future

He's happy at the club

Chiesa's father has spoken out about his son's future at Liverpool. As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Chiesa's father said...

“I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool. We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool."

Reports had suggested that Chiesa could be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window. It's been a tricky year for the former Juventus man, but he's clearly willing to fight for his place and try to cement a regular spot in Slot's starting XI. Chiesa has shown glimpses of promise, but it was always going to be difficult for the Italian, competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota for places.

As we head towards the summer transfer window, Liverpool chiefs have plenty on their plate. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Virgil Van Dijk are yet to agree new contracts, with their current deals expiring at the end of the season. This is undoubtedly the priority for Liverpool as it stands considering the importance of the aforementioned trio.

