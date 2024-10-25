Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is edging closer to a return to first-team action, journalist David Lynch has revealed.

The Italian winger has made only three appearances for the Reds since signing from Juventus in the summer, with recent fitness issues sidelining him for their last four matches, including the 1-0 away win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

However, commenting on Chiesa’s situation, Lynch suggested that the Italian international is ‘not too far away’ from returning to action, and Liverpool remain optimistic about his comeback:

“I spoke to someone earlier this week actually about Chiesa and it kind of seems like he’s not too far away. “It’s just he keeps getting these niggles in training and it’s causing him issues, but they seem kind of optimistic on it.”

Arne Slot has recently provided some insight into Chiesa’s struggles as well, noting that his missing pre-season is partly to blame, alongside the Premier League’s higher intensity compared to Serie A.

The Italian forward was not part of Thiago Motta’s plans in Turin from the start of the summer and did not train with Juventus ahead of the new season, before signing a four-year deal with the Anfield giants in August.

Chiesa’s four seasons with the Old Lady were severely affected by injuries, limiting him to just 35 Serie A appearances across his second and third years at the club, as he dealt with multiple setbacks between 2021 and 2023.

After joining Liverpool for a cut-price £12.5m, the 27-year-old has made only one start under Slot, in the EFL Cup clash with West Ham United, where he assisted Diogo Jota’s opener.

Chiesa has also been absent from Italy’s squad since last summer’s Euros, as Luciano Spalletti left him out of the Azzurri setup for the last four Nations League matches due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Last season, the former Fiorentina man made 33 Serie A appearances for Juventus, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Federico Chiesa's Liverpool Stats (2024/25) Games 3 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.2 Minutes played 78

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.