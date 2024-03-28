Highlights Liverpool are interested in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa during the summer transfer window, and if an offer arrives, the Serie A outfit will consider it, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Reds could be in the market for a new forward when the transfer market opens for business later this year, depending on the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward is out of contract in 2025, so it could be an important summer in deciding his future. The Merseyside outfit would have to find a replacement if he does depart, and they're now being linked with a move to sign Juventus' Chiesa.

Liverpool Remain Interested in Chiesa

According to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, Liverpool are looking at a move to bring Chiesa to Anfield this summer. According to GMS sources, the Reds considered making a play to sign the Italian international around a year ago and he remains a player of interest to the Merseyside club. As it stands, the 26-year-old isn't a concrete target as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Richard Hughes, who will be joining the club later this year in a sporting director role, has strong links in Italy, which would do no harm if they do attempt to up their pursuit for Chiesa. Their potential interest isn't linked to Hughes' arrival at Anfield, but it could aid them if they decide to arrive at the table to try and secure his signature.

Federico Chiesa vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/2024 stats Stats Chiesa Salah Appearances 18 (6) 20 (2) Goals 7 15 Assists 1 9 Key passes per game 1.6 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.1 0.9 Match rating 6.96 7.43 Correct as of 27/03/2024

If Liverpool are forced to find a replacement for Salah in the near future, then there's a chance they do look towards Italy. Hughes would certainly help with that, but sources have confirmed that a move to sign Chiesa isn't in the pipeline for the summer as it stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa has missed 84 games through injury over the last three seasons.

Chiesa Could be Available This Summer

Sources have confirmed to GMS that Chiesa, who has previously been described as a 'ruthless sinner', is yet to agree a new deal at Juventus and is out of contract next summer, so something could happen by the end of the season in terms of deciding his future. Considering his contract situation, it's no surprise that he's been linked with moves elsewhere, and it's led to a reasonable valuation from the Italian club.

Juventus value Chiesa at around £34m and if an offer arrives at the table, the Serie A side are likely to consider it. Gleison Bremer has also been linked with a departure, but Juventus would prefer to lose Chiesa. It looks set to be an important summer for the Italian forward and his club.

