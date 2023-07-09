Newcastle United are taking a look at Juventus winger Federico Chiesa at St James' Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Eddie Howe will need to sign reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United transfer news - Federico Chiesa

Chiesa, who was described as 'special' by Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with the Italian club reportedly wanting £51m for the winger.

That's according to reports in Italy, who also claim that Newcastle have made a move for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool and Aston Villa are also keen on Chiesa, but clubs are only willing to pay around £34m.

It's understood that Chiesa isn't currently happy at Juventus and could now push for a move from the Allianz Stadium.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chiesa would be 'awesome' in the Arsenal side.

Considering the Gunners were significantly better than Newcastle last season, Chiesa could be even better in Howe's team.

The concern for any interested club would be that Chiesa has spent a large portion of the last couple of seasons out injured, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, Taylor has confirmed Newcastle's interest in the former Fiorentina academy product.

What has Taylor said about Chiesa?

Taylor also believes that Newcastle have the potential to pull a rabbit out of a hat in terms of a surprise signing during the summer transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that Newcastle fans shouldn't be worried by the lack of activity since signing Sandro Tonali.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if you even look at Alexander Isak, the way he's taken himself to the next level last season, I think Newcastle very much know what they're doing.

"So the fact that it's a bit quiet, if I was a Newcastle fan, it wouldn't concern me whatsoever. I think Newcastle could pull a few rabbits out of the hat.

"I know Federico Chiesa is definitely one that they're looking at, and that would suggest they're looking to improve their forward line."

Who else are Newcastle targeting in attack?

One player the Magpies have been linked with in attack is Moussa Diaby, and this deal could really make sense.

The French winger predominantly plays on the right-hand side - a position in attack that Newcastle need to strengthen.

Miguel Almiron was Howe's first-choice on the right wing last season, but his 11-goal campaign was a bit of an anomaly.

The 29-year-old had scored nine Premier League goals in the four seasons before that, less than the total he achieved last term, as per Transfermarkt.

With Champions League football around the corner, adding players like Diaby to displace Almiron in the starting 11 could be what they need to compete on all fronts.

As per The Guardian, Newcastle are leading the race to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Although Barnes might not have the European pedigree of Diaby, he's certainly a player who knows where the goal is and could help contribute as a squad option for the North East side.