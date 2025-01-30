After a lively 90 minutes against PSV midweek, where Liverpool secured top spot in the league phase of the Champions League, Federico Chiesa’s future in England is finally coming into sharper focus. The Italian winger, having completed his first full game since June, didn’t just knock on the door for more opportunities - he kicked it wide open.

The Reds may have lost 3-2 in Eindhoven, but the defeat was far from doom and gloom. With only two regular starters in the squad, Arne Slot used the match as a European baptism for a handful of bright-eyed youngsters, giving them their first taste of the continent’s top competition. And while Barcelona’s draw against Atalanta did Liverpool a massive favour, handing them the top spot in the league, the real standout story came from Chiesa himself.

The Italian showed flashes of the player who was once labelled 'world-class' for Juventus and Italy, rediscovering that swagger that had seemed just a little rusty since his £13m summer move to Anfield over the summer. At one point, whispers of a January exit had started to swirl, with doubts creeping in about his role in Slot's newly-instated revolution. But those murmurs have now been drowned out by a chorus of support from Liverpool fans, who believe Chiesa could be key to their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Federico Chiesa's Stellar Shift Against PSV

The winger is more than capable of playing a role in LIverpool's title charge

One of the few criticisms levelled at Liverpool this season - despite losing just three games across all competitions - is that they’ve occasionally lacked players with relentless energy. Dominik Szoboszlai has been a shining example of a tireless engine in the squad, and now Chiesa has entered the conversation. After that display against PSV, it’s as clear as daylight: the 27-year-old can run for days.

In both attack and defence, the Italian was a constant thorn in his opponents’ side, giving them no time to breathe. His tireless work rate was perfectly illustrated when he won the penalty that Cody Gakpo converted to give Liverpool the lead. Beyond that, Chiesa’s numbers did the talking: 11 of 18 duels won, two shots on target, four tackles won, and three successful take-ons. A true livewire, he was everywhere when it mattered.

Such was his indefatigable performance, it appears the Reds' supporters have done a complete U-turn in their thoughts and feelings on Chiesa. One fan took to X to hail a "Five-star performance" from the Italian, while another added to the glowing reviews: "Special, SPECIAL player."

A third comment said: "He is class", a fourth concluded: "I see Chiesa taking the ST position for himself if he can stay fit. He’s so direct it’s crazy, always trying to go forward. He’s feels like Mane’s final six months for us when he was playing as a ST and Diaz LW."

The draw for the Round of 16 pits Liverpool against one of Brest, Monaco, Benfica, or PSG - a mouthwatering prospect for a side still fighting on all fronts. And if Chiesa keeps this momentum, he might just be the ace up Slot's sleeve as the Reds navigate the business end of the season.