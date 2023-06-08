Manchester City's scouts have been impressed by Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a full-back could be a priority for Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team this summer.

Manchester City news - Federico Dimarco

Dimarco, who is earning £51k-a-week at Inter Milan, and is valued at around £22m, has played a pivotal role in helping the Italian club reach the Champions League final.

It's understood that Man City scouts have been watching the Italian international this season, as they aim to find a new full-back ahead of the next campaign.

Reports in Spain have suggested that City could offload Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese defender was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in January, as it appears he's become surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has utilised Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake at full-back at times this term, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Manchester club bring in a new left-back.

Now, according to journalist Jones, Dimarco is a player who has impressed scouts at Man City.

What has Jones said about Dimarco?

Jones has suggested that City could now use the Champions League final to keep an eye on Dimarco, with the two sides set to face each other this weekend.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Federico Dimarco is one of the players that has worked his way into the sights of City recruiters, so if he plays in the final, that could add some extra intrigue.

"City are always looking for players who have that edge to their game, who can learn fast and show adaptability in a positional sense, and I'm told there are aspects of his game that are intriguing.

"Obviously, there is a high chance Cancelo moves on from City permanently in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if the scouting reports on Dimarco have been positive enough to make this one a goer."

How has Dimarco performed this season?

As mentioned, Dimarco has played a key role for the Italian club.

The 25-year-old has started 39 games in all competitions, scoring six times and providing eight assists, as per FBref.

Inter's run in the Champions League has been heavily impressive, and Dimarco has been one of the star performers in the squad.

Dimarco has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09, ranking him fourth amongst his teammates in the European competition.