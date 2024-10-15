Federico Macheda has criticised Manchester United's decision to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli in the summer after the Scotsman’s promising start to life in Serie A.

Speaking to the Italian media, the former Red Devils attacker branded United’s decision as ‘wrong’ and heaped praise on McTominay, who is becoming a fan-favourite in Naples after securing a deadline day exit from Old Trafford.

The Carrington graduate’s performances have propelled Napoli to the top of the Serie A table, earning plaudits from across the Italian press, who have labelled him as Napoli’s ‘best player by a distance’ at the start of the campaign.

In Napoli’s final win before the October international break, McTominay shone once more, opening the scoring after just 26 seconds and paving the way for Antonio Conte's side’s fifth victory in their first seven matches.

The 27-year-old has seemingly carried his impressive form into his new chapter in Italy, after ending his final Old Trafford season with 10 goals, a career-high in a single campaign.

Macheda Praises Scott McTominay

‘United were wrong to let him go’

Speaking to Radio Serie A, Macheda briefly talked about McTominay and his impressive start to life in Serie A, labelling the Scottish international ‘a great player’:

“I’ve known Scott since he was 12. United were wrong to let him go. He came through the youth ranks to the first team and is a great player.”

McTominay, who joined Napoli in a deal reportedly worth over £25m, became Man United’s most expensive departure this summer – his sale is believed to have freed up funds for Manuel Ugarte’s late arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old left Old Trafford after making 255 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering eight assists.

Scott McTominay Napoli Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 81.7 Progressive carries per 90 2.81 Minutes played 287

The Scottish international, described as 'special' by Jose Mourinho, signed a four-year deal in Italy and reunited with former Red Devils ace Romelu Lukaku, who backed McTominay to continue his impressive form throughout the season.

Napoli, who welcomed new boss Antonio Conte before the new campaign, are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 season, where they finished 10th, despite lifting the Serie A title the year prior.

Man Utd Eyeing Alphonso Davies

One of the ‘desired’ targets

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is one of Manchester United’s desired transfer targets for the 2025 summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils have already gathered information on the Canadian star, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

According to Plettenberg, Man United ‘don’t consider’ their chances of capturing Davies to be very high, as the 23-year-old has plenty of suitors across Europe, including Real Madrid, who continue to be one of the favourites to sign him next summer.

Man United have once again started their season without a fit left-back in the squad, as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are injured.

