Highlights Federico Macheda's iconic last-gasp winner in 2009 helped secure the Premier League title for Manchester United.

Despite that early promise, his career never got much better than that initial high point which he delivered on debut for the Red Devils.

Macheda is now in his early 30s and currently plays football in Turkey.

On this day 15 years ago, 17-year-old Federico Macheda shocked the footballing world with a famous last-gasp winner for Manchester United against Aston Villa. The date was 5 April 2009. United were in a three-way battle with Liverpool and Chelsea for the Premier League title and had just suffered two league defeats on the bounce.

Sir Alex Ferguson's men could simply not afford to concede more ground in the race for silverware, or else Rafa Benitez's Liverpool side would assume control. With so much at stake, it looked as the Red Devils were about to lose vital points but Macheda stepped up with a match-winner.

That wonderful moment, however, proved to be the high point in his career. With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has delved into what happened next in Macheda's career and where he is now.

Federico Macheda's 93rd-Minute Winner for Man United

Scored on Premier League debut vs Aston Villa in 2009

United welcomed Villa to Old Trafford and were considered the heavy favourites. Indeed, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Nani and Carlos Tevez on the field, there was plenty of quality on the pitch. Macheda took his place willingly on the bench with very few fans or pundits even taking note of his presence.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a low-driven effort and looked to have set Sir Alex on co for all three points. But John Carew had over ideas and was able to restore parity before half-time. Struggling with an unfamiliar back four that contained no Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidic, Ferguson was forced to use Gary Neville as a makeshift centre-back.

But the plan backfired when United found themselves trailing 2-1 with half an hour to go, leading the Man United boss to turn to his substitutes for some much-needed inspiration. Cue, Macheda – making his debut, no less.

Within minutes of the substitution, Ronaldo equalised for the Red Devils and soon they were searching for a winner. It would come in stoppage time in the most dramatic fashion. Indeed, the debutant produced a moment of magic that the majority of football fans still remember to this day.

Giggs knocked the ball out of his feet and fed the ball into the path of the Italian striker. Instinctively, Macheda Cruyff turned the defender with his first touch, swung around onto his right foot and curled a sumptuous strike into the far corner, beyond Brad Friedel – simply sensational.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After coming on as a substitute vs Sunderland, it took Macheda just 46 seconds to his second goal for Man United on his second appearance.

What Happened Next to Macheda

Unsuccessful loan spells

It was a goal that secured all three points for Ferguson's team and eventually won them the Premier League title. After his remarkable winner, Macheda had the world at his feet. He went on to score in his very next game against Sunderland and soon his stock was through the roof.

United fans thought they had a world-class talent on their hands. Little did they know, he would go on to make only 36 total appearances for the club. Most of his time as a Red Devil was frequented with loan spells: Sampdoria, Queens Park Rangers, Stuttgart, Doncaster Rovers, and Birmingham City.

Yet, none of these proved to be a particularly happy hunting ground for the forward. Eventually, in 2014, he penned a deal to join Cardiff City after being released from Old Trafford.

Sadly, however, the move didn't do much to reinvigorate his career, as he scored just eight goals in 33 appearances for the Championship side, before being shuffled along on loan to Nottingham Forest. Ahead of the 2016/2017 season, both parties agreed to the termination of Macheda's contract via mutual consent. He left Wales for new pastures in his home country of Italy – signing with Serie B side Novara.

Federico Macheda at Manchester United Games 36 Goals 5 Assists 5

Where Macheda plays for now

Ankaragucu in Turkey

A slight upturn in form in Italy eventually earned Macheda a move to Greek outfit Panathinaikos in September 2018. The striker was prolific in Greece – securing a regular starting berth and notching an admirable 40 goals in 116 appearances.

But after the goals trailed off once again, he was sold at the start of last season to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu. After scoring just once in 13 appearances, he was loaned out to APOEL FC in Cyprus, where he featured just 17 times (netting only 2 goals).

After that campaign out on loan, he returned to Ankaragucu for the 2023/24 season but hasn't enjoyed a great deal of success. The 32-year-old has scored just four in all competitions, with 21 appearances under his belt to date. Now in his 30s, Macheda's career could be close to reaching its end. But regardless of how the next few years turn out, Macheda will forever go down in Premier League and Man United history. And it's all thanks to that one magical goal.

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 05/04/24).