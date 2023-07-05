Liverpool signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde would be a huge surprise, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that the Reds are targeting midfielders, but the Uruguayan could be a bit of a difficult one to get over the line.

Liverpool transfer news - Federico Valverde

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for reinforcements to ensure the Merseyside club finish in the top four next term.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived at Anfield to bolster Liverpool's midfield, but they remain in the market for another option.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid star Valverde, who could cost in the region of £77m.

However, it certainly won't be easy to convince Madrid to allow their midfielder to leave the club, with Carlo Ancelotti describing him as 'untouchable'.

Valverde has recently spoken publicly about his future and whether a departure from Madrid is a possibility, but the former Penarol star seems to be happy at the club.

He said: "No, no. I’m at Madrid and I’m trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world. I want to keep winning titles for the Real Madrid fans.”

Now, Jones has suggested that although Liverpool are known for a surprise in the transfer market, he can't see this transfer happening.

What has Jones said about Valverde?

Jones has claimed that although anything could happen, it would be a shock if they could lure Valverde away from the Bernabeu.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, as I say, Liverpool are simply the best at surprising us in the transfer window so anything could happen. This would truly be a surprise if they could take Valverde away from Real Madrid. One of their most consistent, reliable options in that squad."

Would Valverde be a good signing for Liverpool?

Absolutely.

However unrealistic it may seem, there's no doubt he would be an excellent addition at Anfield.

The 24-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 in La Liga last season, whilst also managing seven goals and four assists.

The Uruguay international also contributed with 1.3 key passes per game with eight big chances created.

The addition of Jude Bellingham at Madrid might give Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope that Valverde could become available at the right price, but you'd imagine it would be out of their price range.

Where do Liverpool need to strengthen?

Despite signing Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in midfield, an extra body in the middle of the park could be necessary.

Klopp won't be able to call upon Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita next season, with all three now out of contract.

That's three midfielders who are out the door, so it could make sense to bring another in.

A long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk could also be in the thinking of Klopp, with the Dutch defender turning 32 this week.