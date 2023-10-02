Highlights Dolph Ziggler's recent release from WWE was surprising, but there are suggestions that he could end up back with the company in a different role.

Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes that Ziggler will find his way back to WWE, possibly in a non-wrestling role like Adam Pearce as an official ad backstage producer.

While there is potential for Ziggler to join AEW, there is currently no concrete information about his future and he has not commented on his release or future plans.

Dolph Ziggler was perhaps the most shocking name to be among the recent wave of WWE releases in September, perhaps alongside Matt Riddle.

The 43-year-old superstar, also known by the name of Nick Nemeth, was a member of the WWE roster for almost two decades until his release on September 21. John Cena and The Rock were among the major names to pay tribute to Ziggler following the announcement of his release.

However, amidst rumors of Ziggler being AEW bound to join his younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, there have been suggestions that indicate it's far more likely that the former World Heavyweight Champion ends up back in WWE.

Is Dolph Ziggler returning to WWE?

Jim Ross recently released a new episode of his Grilling JR podcast and as always, had a lot of interesting things to say. The AEW commentator spoke very highly of Ziggler, as many people often do, so much so that you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad word against the recently released workhorse.

Perhaps most interestingly though, Ross stated that he's of the belief that Dolph is not 'permanently' gone from WWE. stating that he thinks Ziggler will find his way back to the company, although perhaps not exclusively in an in-ring capacity.

“ don’t think he’s permanently going to be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles, you start thinking about the roles he can fulfill, and there are many, not just wrestling. I heard someone talk about Ziggler being in line for a role much like Adam Pearce is on Raw, and if that’s the case, he’ll do a great job. Ziggler’s a star. And you don’t just cast stars to the side. So I’m predicting that Ziggler will get back in the game with WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling. He’s a great talker, he’s got a great appearance. I’m a big Dolph Ziggler fan and I hope that he has nothing but success in his career. He deserves it. He’s earned it, and I’m just excited to see where he’s headed next.

Ziggler is almost a 20-year veteran in the world of professional wrestling and is a very well-liked personality. He has been an absolute workhorse for WWE for the longest time and was once touted to be 'the next Shawn Michaels' based on his flawless in-ring ability and all-around talent, although his booking meant he never reached those heights.

Is Dolph Ziggler joining AEW?

While Jim Ross didn't specifically comment on the prospect of Ziggler joining AEW, there is certainly scope for the 43-year-old to make an impact in Tony Khan's company, should a deal materialise.

Ziggler is friends with Matt and Nick Jackson who are EVP's in AEW, and his own brother, Ryan Nemeth, is also a member of the AEW roster, meaning there are people working for the company that would definitely want to see him there.

Given the fact that Ziggler was such a major name in WWE for the longest time, it goes without saying that Khan would likely be interested in signing the veteran talent once his non-complete clause expires, which is believed to be in December of this year.

Real Name Nick Nemeth Ring Name Dolph Ziggler Date of Birth July 27, 1980 (age 43) Height 6ft Weight 218lbs Trained By Florida Championship Wrestling, Lance Storm, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Steve Keirn & Tom Prichard Debut November 3, 2004 Titles Won 2x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x NXT Champion, x2 United States Champion, 6x Intercontinental Champion, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion, 2x Raw Tag Team Champion, 1x World Tag Team Champion & 2012 Money in the Bank match winner

Prior to his WWE release, Ziggler was on a hiatus from WWE television after reportedly 'wanting to take some time off.' He did however actually appear briefly in an episode of 'Being The Elite' over on YouTube during his time away from the ring, which further raised speculation that he could be AEW bound.

The rumors of Ziggler joining AEW are only bound to strengthen following the AEW debut of WWE Hall of Famer, Adam "Edge" Copeland at WrestleDream on October 1, but right now, nothing looks to be concrete or definitive either way.

As of this writing, Ziggler has not been active on his social media since September 20, the day before he was publicly released from his WWE contract. He has yet to comment on his release or his future in professional wrestling.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with all the latest news revolving Dolph Ziggler's future as soon as new information becomes readily available.