Brazil has a rich motorsport history but, currently, there isn't a driver that hails from the country on the F1 grid.

Indeed, it is a nation that has produced multi-world champions Ayrton Senna, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Nelson Piquet, as well as race winners like Felipe Massa and Rubens Barrichello.

Alongside this, they have very much adopted Lewis Hamilton with him being made an honorary citizen by the country, but the wait continues for the next driver to have been born in Brazil to make it to F1.

Arguably, then, few are better placed to end that wait than Felipe Drugovich. The current F2 champion is an Aston Martin reserve and had a taste of F1 machinery ahead of this season when driving in place of Lance Stroll during testing, after the Canadian had injured himself in a cycling accident.

Getting to this point in his career, meanwhile, has seen him have to move to Europe at a young age, and, now he's on the verge of F1, GIVEMESPORT spoke to him about working to this stage, and what it would mean to be the next Brazilian driver in the sport should he make it:

"I moved [to Europe] when I was 13. It was not easy. I was already racing go karts for four years and I think it was quite lucky that my mum came with me.

"It was all right at the end of the day, and when you're 13, it feels like it doesn't really change much [in your life,] because you're just focusing on the dream.

"But as soon as you get a bit older you start thinking 'I changed my whole life because of this,' and it's actually a big shock.

"But doing what I love and what I want to do is never a problem, and I enjoy every change that I've made. I came to live in Europe in 2013, and I felt at home because I started studying there, making friends in Europe, and it was like a second home to me."

Of course, Drugovich will have made the move to Europe not knowing exactly how his career would have gone, but early wins in his karting career helped him believe that he was on the right path:

"I think the first time I was like, 'maybe there's a chance of me doing something in this sport' was when I won my first Brazilian karting championship, back in 2011.

"Then after that, I think racing well in go karts in Europe, getting great results, and with every championship that we won, you just got more confidence. Obviously I think my first win in F2 was brilliant and was when I was like, 'okay, this can be real.'"

He's just one step away from the pinnacle of racing, then, but he's already feeling huge interest from back home in Brazil:

"There's a lot of attention and I really appreciate that because I think they're really lonely and they need to have someone there to represent them. They see that in me, which is really nice.

"I'm really grateful for the Brazilian people. Obviously, they put a lot of pressure on because they want somehow to have someone there but it's a good pressure. They're seeing someone up there to represent them and that's me - that's pretty good."

We can't talk to perhaps the next Brazilian racing driver in F1 without mentioning the most famous of all: Ayrton Senna.

A driver who transcended the sport, Senna was deified by the Brazilian people, and arguably no one in F1 has had such a relationship with their supporters before or since.

We asked Felipe about the great man - having unfortunately not been able to see him race live:

"Growing up, I didn't see Ayrton racing but I know with YouTube or books or whatever we have today it is really, really easy to get to know the story and it's just really nice to see that.

"Many people that I've worked with in this paddock probably worked with Ayrton in the past so it's really nice to see. It's a good surprise to see those people and you can always learn a lot from stories that they tell."

Time will only tell whether Drugovich is Brazil's next racing driver in F1, but it's clear he already knows what it would mean both for him, and his country, if he gets there.