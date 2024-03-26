Highlights Fenerbahce are reportedly considering moving to a new European league due to ongoing controversies in the Turkish Super Lig.

Potential destinations include Italian, Spanish, French, Dutch, and Belgian top-flight leagues.

Trabzonspor incident was the final straw for the club, seeking a fresh start after years of turmoil.

Fenerbahce are said to be weighing up a move to one of five European leagues, as the club reportedly want to leave their current domestic division. The Turkish Super Lig has become filled with controversial incidents during the current season.

The most recent of these controversies came after the conclusion of Fenerbahce's league match against Trabzonspor. Michy Batshuayi netted a late winner that then sparked a riot, in which former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel was forced to take action and knock down multiple supporters who had invaded the pitch.

Ex-Chelsea forward, Batshuayi, also had to get involved physically after being threatened by the Trabzonspor supporters. The ugly scenes look to have potentially been the final straw for the 19-time Turkish champions as Ertem Sener - a local journalist - has reported that the club are looking at possibly moving to another European league.

Fenerbache 'Look to Leave Super Lig'

Five European leagues have been named as potential new homes

There are no suggestions that the Turkish giants could join the English Premier League, but three of the top five European leagues have been lined up as new destinations for the Istanbul-based outfit. The Daily Mail has suggested that those three divisions are the Italian, Spanish and French top-flights.

Seeing the famous black and yellow shirts coming up against sides such as Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona or Real Madrid regularly would take quite some getting used to for supporters. This could, however, become a reality if the club get their way in the near future.

The other two leagues that Fenerbahce could potentially land in are the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian Pro League. A few things need to happen to allow any prospective move to happen. Firstly, the club would need to agree to depart the division they have been a part of for many years. Then, one of the named divisions would need to sanction the addition of the club on a decade-long drought in terms of winning their league to their domestic ranks.

Why Fenerbache Want to Jump Ship

The Trabzonspor incident was the final straw

There are several players plying their trade for the club that will be very familiar with English supporters, including Edin Dzeko, Batshuayi, Fred, and Ryan Kent. While the issues suffered at Trabzonspor by the current set of players might have been the final straw for Fenerbache, this certainly isn't the catalyst behind the decision to seek pastures new.

Stemming back to 2005-06, when they lost the league title in a match against Denizlispor. In 2011, the club president at the time - Aziz Yildirim - was caught up in a match-fixing scandal before later being sent to prison. This resulted in Fenerbahce being banned from European competition for several years, although they were later cleared of any guilt in the case.

Add to this, the fact that no significant action has been taken in the aftermath of the Trabzonspor debacle, and the club have become disillusioned with their current situation. It would be strange to see, but the Turkish giants are hoping to find a new home going forward.