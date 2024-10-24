Key Takeaways Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Manchester United endured a challenging evening in a one-one draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League. United silenced a boisterous Turkish crowd after 15 minutes, when Joshua Zirkzee showed composure in the penalty area to roll the ball nicely into the path of Christian Eriksen, who made no mistake, firing in from just inside the box to give United the lead.

United did well to keep possession, but the home fans were on their feet celebrating what appeared a certain goal before Ugarte appeared from nowhere to block Dusan Tadic. Then Onana made a stunning double save to leave En-Nesyri shaking his head in disbelief.

All United's good work in the first half was undone four minutes after the break, when Saint-Maximin crossed in for En-Nesyri to head home. Then the match became spicy. After appealing too aggressively for a Fenerbahce penalty, Jose Mourinho was sent off to the stands.

As the game entered the last 30 minutes, United were guilty of giving the ball away far too often with the game on a knife edge. However, inside the last 10 minutes, both sides seemed content with a draw.

Match Highlights

Fenerbahce Player Ratings

Dominik Livakovic - 6/10

Was powerless to prevent Eriksen from scoring.

Mert Muldur - 6/10

Much like the entire Fenerbahce back line, he looked susceptible at times to United's counter attacks.

Alexander Djiku - 6/10

On occasions, he looked at odds with United's quick forward passing, but stuck gamely to his task.

Caglar Soyuncu - 6/10

Like many in the Fenerbahce side, remained dogged even if second best at times, but that determination to stay in the game in the first-half paid dividends.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6/10

A little wasteful early on after cutting in from the right, and at times looked somewhat exposed to United's pace and looked more effective going forward.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6/10

Up against his former employers, Amrabat showed industry, but somewhat exposed given Fenerbahce's defensive frailties.

Fred - 5/10

Another player up against his former employers, but was dispossessed of the ball in the lead up to Manchester United's opening goal.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 6/10

As enigmatic as ever, but United had to keep a close eye on him, put in the cross for the equalising goal.

Sebastian Szymanski - 7/10

On hand to deliver a steady flow of crosses for the Turkish side.

Dusan Tadic - 7/10

The veteran was involved in some way with most of the attacking play Fenerbahce offered and seemed certain to score before Ugarte denied him.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 7/10

Looked on in disbelief when Andre Onana denied him a goal with two saves in quick succession, but found space between Martinez and Lindelof to guide a header past Onana.

SUB - Irfan Kahveci - 5/10

Came on late at a stage when the home side seemed keener to not lose, than to drive on and win.

SUB - Ismail Yusek - 5/10

Part of a late triple change for Fenerbahce. Didn't make too much of an impact.

SUB - Edin Dzeko - 6/10

The 38-year-old came on with 11 minutes to go. Couldn't swing the tie late on.

SUB - Mert Hakan Yandas - N/A

No time at all to make an impression.

SUB - Rodrigo Becao - 6/10

Thrown into the action with just under half an hour to go. Not bad, but not great.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 8/10

As in most games for Manchester United this season, the goalkeeper had to keep his wits about him as at times the Premier League side looked vulnerable defensivel. Made two excellent saves in quick succession to keep United in it.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

In the absence of several experienced United players, the Argentine skippered the side and seemed to relish the responsibility in a hostile atmosphere. Was solid, but not remarkable.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Drew on all his experience to marshall the United backline, but was exposed and looking a little short of pace when up against Saint-Maximin.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

He made several key tackles and headers to keep United in it.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Tried to get forward as usual without providing any real cutting edge.

Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Vital minutes for the new signing. Went about his business with purpose and made a fantastic block tackle to deny Dusan Tadic what appeared a certain goal.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Emphatic finish from the Dane when the ball was laid to him from Zirkzee. That was his main contribution in an otherwise average display.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Booked early on for an unnecessary tactical foul and not interested in tracking back at times, but showed glimpses of his quality driving on with the ball. With the game evenly poised, he was brought off for Antony, which is unlikely to do anything for his confidence.

Noussair Mazraoui 6/10

Crucial minutes for the United player, having had a minor heart procedure. Played in an unfamiliar position to mixed effect.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Not so keen to track back at times, which probably wasn't always appreciated by his skipper, but wasn't able to test Fenerbahce as much as he would have liked in the second-half.

Joshua Zikzee - 6/10

Heavily involved in Eriksen's goal, in the initial build up and then laying on the goal itself, although seemed reluctant to play Garnacho in at times. Brought off before the hour mark.

SUB - Casemiro - 6/10

Came on for Lindelof before the hour mark, but unable to influence the game with any real intent.

SUB - Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Brought on for Zirkzee with 35 minutes left to play and had a decent chance to make it two-one to United, but was unable to conjure a finish.

SUB - Antony - 3/10

Came on in the last 15 minutes for Rashford, but was subbed off injured with minutes to go.

SUB - Diallo - N/A

Brought on late for the injured Antony. No real time to impact proceedings.

Man of the Match

Andre Onana

Having endured a difficult first season, the Cameroonian is quickly becoming a very dependable member of the United starting eleven. Brought to the club for his ability to pass, Onana has made a slew of key saves this season and was one of the main reasons United went into the break with a clean sheet.

He pulled off a brilliant double save from Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri that left the striker and Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho laughing and shaking their heads in disbelief. At times, United still looked vulnerable defensively, so Onana very much needed to put in a good performance.