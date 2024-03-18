Highlights Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players after the visitors' 3-2 win at Papara Park.

After several fans storm the pitch, former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi was spotted delivering a spinning heel-kick to one individual.

Authorities have since launched an investigation, and Turkey's Interior Minister has condemned the violence.

Chaos ensued in the Turkish Super Lig after Trabzonspor supporters stormed the field and attacked Fenerbahce players after losing 3-2 at Papara Park. Security rushed to the help of the winners in the latest incident of controversy in the Turkish top tier, though they were largely left to defend themselves.

Former Manchester United ace Fred was among the goals with a half-time brace, both assisted by Dusan Tadic. The hosts, however, came out fighting in the second half and found themselves level on the 78-minute mark.

Enis Bardhi and Trezeguet scored in the 63rd and 78th minute, respectively, which set up the encounter to be a thrilling one in its dying embers with the score drawn level at 2-2 and 12 minutes of normal play left on the clock.

Tensions started to rise and spill over in the 87th minute, however, after Michy Batshuayi scored what proved to be the winning strike for Fenerbahce as fans of Trabzonspor began to hurl objects onto the field of play. Matters were only made worse upon the full-time whistle.

Chaos Ensues At Full Time Whistle

Trabzonspor Fans Invaded Pitch to Attack Players

As expected, Fenerbahce players could be seen celebrating in the centre of the pitch upon the final whistle with three extra points secured over their third-placed opposition in their 3-2 win.

But thanks to their history of troubled affairs, it all kicked off with Trabzonspor fans attempting to attack the visiting players, leaving the latter having to defend themselves. And it all began when a solitary supporter evaded the stewards and made a beeline towards the celebrations.

Most notably, it was Bright Osayi-Samuel and Batshuayi who both tried to intervene as security services entered the field. Video footage showed the former swinging his fists at an onrushing supporter and his fellow teammates and members of staff were quick to rush to his aid.

Former Premier League star Batshuayi was also forced to take direct action as the Belgian launched into a spinning heel kick - caught in the footage above - as he connected with the supporter, thus causing the recipient and the other pitch invaders to quickly disperse.

There were dozens more that then opted to storm the pitch with the security officials attempting to shield the Fenerbahce roster from the chaos, providing a barricade and running them off the field.

Investigation Launched To Identify Fans

Turkey's Interior Minister Disgusted by Lack of Sportsmanship

This moment of madness between two of Turkey’s biggest clubs is the latest in a host of other controversial incidents during the 2023/24 season, including an attack on a referee by a Ankaragucu's club President after their 1-1 draw with Rizespor.

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that authorities had since launched an investigation into the melee of trouble and that identifying the fans responsible is top priority.

“After the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe football match played this evening, identification efforts regarding the spectators entering the field and an investigation into the events that took place after the match were immediately launched. Sports is, above all, sportsmanship. It is never acceptable for violence to occur on football fields.”

Adding to that, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) deemed the post-match events "unacceptable" and said in a released statement that "the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents".

As things stand, Fenerbahce sit second in the league standings, two points behind leaders Galatasaray as the pair embark in a two-horse race for domestic gold. Trabzonspor reside in third but are a whopping 30 points adrift of their recent opponents.