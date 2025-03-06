Fenerbahce and Rangers will go head-to-head in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday evening in Istanbul as both sides look to put one foot into the quarter-final of the competition.

Jose Mourinho's side made it to this stage of the tournament with a 5-2 aggregate win over Anderlecht in the last round and come into this clash following a 3-0 win over Antalyaspor last time out, while Rangers finished in the top eight but have since sacked Philippe Clement and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell under interim-boss Barry Ferguson.

Both sides also have injury concerns coming into the game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams line up for the clash.

Fenerbahce Team News

Oosterwolde ruled out

The Turkish giants have several defensive issues in their squad currently that Mourinho must contend with, including January signing Diego Carlos who is missing with a knee injury.

Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are both ruled out for the season with ACL tears, while left-back Levent Mercan is still missing with a knock that has seen him absent for the last six games.

Fenerbahce Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Levent Mercan Knock 17/03/2025 Diego Carlos Knee 17/03/2025 Jayden Oosterwolde Knee 01/06/2025 Rodrigo Becao Knee 01/06/2025 Fred Suspended 13/03/2025 Bright Osayi-Samuel Suspended 13/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho shared some thoughts ahead of the game.

"I know his [Ferguson] history as a football player for Scotland and for Rangers, "I don't know much about his career as a coach. I respect the emotional connection between him and his club. That is a very important thing, the connection between the fans and the coach. "You can tell me he doesn't have much experience in Europe as a coach, but I prefer to go on the positive side. "It will be much more difficult against him than the previous coach [Clement]. The previous coach was more worried about philosophy. Ferguson will be more pragmatic. It will be hard for us but it will be hard for them."

Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Dzeko and En-Nesyri to start

Fenerbahce Predicted XI: Egribayat; Skriniar, Soyuncu, Ackicek; Muldur, Szymanski, Amrabat, Tosic; Tadic; Dzeko, En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce Predicted Substitutes: Cetin (GK), Livakovic (GK), Djiku (DEF), Aydin (DEF), Ekiz (MID), Tograk (MID), Yandas (MID), Kahveci (FWD), Saint-Maximin (FWD), Talisca (FWD), Tosun (FWD), Kapacak (FWD).

Mourinho will be without regular starters Fred and Bright Osayi-Samuel through suspension, which could see a switch to a back-five system. Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri should start up front.

That means £311,000-per-week duo Allan Saint-Maximin and Talisca are likely to be named as substitutes.

Rangers Team News

Cortes still unavailable

Interim boss Ferguson hasn't had the best of starts to his Ibrox managerial career but he should be able to welcome back some first-team stars for this game. Leon Balogun and John Souttar are fit and available following injury.

Winger Oscar Cortes is still unavailable but is back in training, while youngster Neraysho Kasanwirjo is out for the season following a serious knee injury. Loanee Rafael Fernandes is ineligible after being left out of the squad, while young defender Leon King has left the club on an emergency loan deal.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injuries Potential Return Date Oscar Cortes Hamstring 13/03/2025 Rafael Fernandes Ineligible 01/06/2025 Leon King Ineligible 01/06/2025 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ferguson shared an update on his squad.

"John Souttar and Leon Balogun both trained again today, I need to wait to see how they react to training today. Hopefully available tomorrow night. "Ridvan is back fully fit, he is one player I can rely on. I like his attitude, and he will play different positions when asked. If he plays more games I think he can get better and better."

Rangers Predicted XI

Butland and Igamane to start

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Igamane; Dessers.

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Souttar (DEF), Yilmaz (DEF), Sterling (DEF), Curtis (MID), Rice (MID), Lawrence (MID), Hagi (MID), McCausland (FWD), Bajrami (FWD), Danilo (FWD).

Despite some recent poor form Jack Butland should get the nod between the sticks, but Leon Balogun should come in ahead of him in defence to shore things up. Ianis Hagi could drop to the bench with Ferguson opting for a more secure midfield, while Hamza Igamane should start despite his own struggles.