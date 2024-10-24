Manchester United will travel to Istanbul as they look to claim their first win in the Europa League this season against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side.

The Red Devils snapped a five-game winless run with a comfortable 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford at the weekend thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, while Fenerbahce let a lead slip twice as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Samsunspor in their most recent outing.

But with such a heavy schedule to come in the coming weeks both teams may look to freshen up their starting lineups in the upcoming game and that could see some changes to the squad. Here's how GIVEMESPORT expects the sides to line up.

Fenerbahce Team News

Four likely to miss out

So far this season Fenerbahce have had a mixed start to their season under the legendary Portuguese coach, with five wins in eight league fixtures while they are also unbeaten in their first two Europa League games this season.

Mourinho is likely to be super motivated to beat his former side in European competition in midweek, but he is likely to be without four players for the clash. Bright Osayi-Samuel has a foot injury and is unlikely to return, while Irfan Egribayat (knee), Cengiz Under (groin) and Ismail Yuksek (thigh) are also expected to miss the game. Former Leicester and Atletico Madrid defender Caglar Soyuncu should be fit enough to return, and is pushing for a starting spot in defence, but Jayden Oosterwolde (knee) will miss out after rupturing his cruciate ligament at the weekend.

Fenerbahce Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Irfan Egribayat Knee Unknown Cengiz Under Groin November 2024 Ismail Yuksek Thigh Unknown Bright Osayi-Samuel Foot Unknown Jayden Oosterwolde Knee May 2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho shared an update on the fitness of his squad for the game.

"Jayden Oosterwolde is out for the season in my opinion. It would be a surprise if he returns to play one or two games at the beginning of May. "I will read the newspapers, follow the news and get advice from experts in this sense."

Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Fred and Amrabat set to face former side

Fenerbahce Predicted XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Becao, Djiku, Akaydin; Fred, Amrabat; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce Predicted Substitutes: Camci (GK), Cetin (GK), Akcicek (DEF), Soyuncu (DEF), Yuksek (MID), Yandas (MID), Kostic (FWD), Tosun (FWD), Dzeko (FWD).

After causing plenty of damage to Man United in the past, former Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri could come into the starting lineup ahead of former Man City star Edin Dzeko, while former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin could also be called in for more experience against Premier League sides in place of Filip Kostic. In defence Akaydin is likely to get the nod at left-back to replace Oosterwolde.

Related Exclusive: New Ten Hag Future Twist Emerges at Man Utd Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is increasingly likely to stay in charge for the remainder of the season

Man Utd Team News

Eight ruled out for Ten Hag

After coming under huge pressure for his job during the international break, Ten Hag navigated a difficult game against Brentford by coming away with a 2-1 win at the weekend to earn himself a bit of respite despite having some selection issues.

Defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable, while Leny Yoro isn't fit enough to be considered for selection despite returning to individual training recently. Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to miss several weeks of action and may not return before the November international break, while captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card in the draw with Porto last time out.

Mason Mount hasn't recovered in time from a knock picked up against Tottenham before the break, but Casemiro has travelled. Jonny Evans misses out with a knock.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring November 2024 Harry Maguire Calf November 2024 Luke Shaw Calf November 2024 Leny Yoro Foot November 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee November 2024 Mason Mount Other October 2024 Jonny Evans Knock October 2024 Bruno Fernandes Suspended October 2024

Man Utd Predicted XI

Eriksen to start as No.10

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Heaton (GK), Ogunneye (DEF), Amass (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Antony (FWD), Diallo (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD), Wheatley (FWD).

With Bruno Fernandes set to drop out of the team there will be a gaping hole in the number ten position, which the in-form Christian Eriksen is likely to fill. Noussair Mazraoui is likely to return to the team after being on the bench at the weekend which should see Diogo Dalot move back to the left, with Lisandro Martinez partnering Matthijs De Ligt in the middle and Jonny Evans dropping to the bench.

With Eriksen moving forward and Mount unlikely to recover, summer signing Manuel Ugarte should come into midfield alongside Casemiro while the front three of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should continue.