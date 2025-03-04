Rio Ferdinand has responded to former England striker-turned-pundit Gary Lineker after the latter claimed Sir Alex Ferguson is to blame for Manchester United's post-2013 demise. The ex-defender condemned the poor recruitment instead.

Set for their worst-ever Premier League conclusion under Ruben Amorim’s stewardship, their current league position – 14th with 11 games left to play – is the perfect encapsulation of how far the once-brilliant club has fallen since the Scot left.

Ferguson, by virtue of his bloated silverware cabinet, is widely regarded as one of the best football managers of all time and his departure, at the end of the 2012/13 campaign, coincided with Manchester United’s fall from grace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson, over his 26-year career in the Old Trafford dugout, accrued a points per game ratio of 2.02.

And Lineker, a former marksman for both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, believes that Ferguson is to blame for Manchester United’s sharp decline. Referencing Liverpool’s seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, he said:

"If you look at Liverpool now, they’ve got a new manager in Arne Slot, and it’s a testament to how Jurgen Klopp left the club in a really good state. So, the structure is really good. That probably wasn’t the case at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s [time at Old Trafford]."