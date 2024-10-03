Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their fine form as they travel to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros in their second Europa League clash of the season on Thursday evening. Ange Postecoglou's side made it four consecutive wins in all competitions at the weekend as they dominated Manchester United at Old Trafford, following on from their 3-0 win over Qarabag last week in their opening European fixture. Ferencvaros on the other hand claimed a 3-0 win over Puskas Academy at the weekend to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Anderlecht in the Europa League last week.

Spurs battled to defeat Qarabag last week despite having defender Radu Dragusin sent off inside the opening ten minutes, and their forwards are coming into this game in fine form after consecutive wins over Coventry, Brentford, Qarabag and Man United. But with a busy schedule, the manager could look to make some changes to his team and this is how GIVEMESPORT sees both teams lining up.

Ferencvaros Team News

Full strength team to choose from

The Hungarian champions have got a clean bill of health coming into this major clash against Spurs, and manager Pascal Jansen is expected to name his strongest possible starting lineup after resting players during the weekend league game.

Adama Traore netted the club's goal in their defeat to Anderlecht last week and should keep his place in the side, while Matheus Saldanha could earn a place in the starting lineup after netting a hat-trick at the weekend having come off the substitutes bench.

Ferencvaros Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date N/A N/A N/A

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Jansen confirmed the health status of his squad ahead of the big Europa League clash.

"Everybody is eager to play tomorrow's game. This is one of the biggest home matches we'll have. This excitement is motivation for us. They could easily be in the Champions League. This is the level they are at. They are one of the teams that have a chance to reach the final. They're definitely among the top teams we've faced."

Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Saldanha to start after hat-trick

Ferencvaros' Predicted XI: Dibusz; Botka, Cisse, Szalai, Ramirez; Abu Fani, Rommens; Kady, Zachariassen, Traore; Saldanha.

Ferencvaros' Predicted Substitutes: Radnoti (GK), Varga (GK), Gartenmann (DEF), Civic (DEF), Kajan (DEF), Toth (DEF), Maiga (MID), Romdhane (MID), Gruber (FWD), Misidjan (FWD), Pesic (FWD), Saldanha (FWD), Varga (FWD).

After making several changes to the team at the weekend, Jansen looks likely to recall a host of players back into his lineup including Botka, Szalai and Ramirez in the defensive line. He could also reward Saldanha with a rare start as the number nine, following his weekend hat-trick against Puskas Academia.

That would see Barnabas Varga heading to the bench to provide firepower later off the bench, while Philippe Rommens is set to return in midfield ahead of Habib Maiga.

Tottenham Team News

Heung-Min Son likely to miss out

After a huge performance at the weekend without influential captain Heung-Min Son, Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to risk the South Korea star even if he is available for the clash on Thursday night.

Son was forced off with a problem against Qarabag and missed the win over Man United, and it seems unlikely that he will recover in time for this game. He is likely to stay on the sidelines alongside fellow forwards Wilson Odobert and Richarlison who are long-term absentees currently. Romania international Dragusin is also suspended following his red card last time out.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Richarlison Calf Unknown Wilson Odobert Hamstring November 2024 Heung-Min Son Hamstring Unknown Radu Dragusin Suspended October 2024 Destiny Udogie Thigh October 2024

The manager may see this as an opportunity to give some fringe players some serious minutes too, with the likes of Archie Gray, Ben Davies and Timo Werner looking to add some game time into their legs ahead of the weekend clash against Brighton. Sergio Reguilon in ineligible after being left out of the club's Europa League squad.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Postecoglou offered an update on the health status of his squad ahead of the game.

"Destiny [Udogie] hasn't travelled. Nothing significant, but didn't makes sense to bring him if he wasn't going to play. "Radu [Dragusin] is suspended and Sonny is back in London doing rehab. "Sergio [Reguilon] is a Tottenham player, that's why he's here. We like to have 20 players for training, we've also brought some young players. They had a game last night and we didn't want to disrupt them too much." ​

Tottenham's Predicted XI

Johnson to continue in the team

Tottenham's Predicted XI: Forster; Spence, Romero, Gray, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Tottenham's Predicted Substitutes: Vicario (GK), Austin (GK), Van de Ven (DEF), Porro (DEF), Bentancur (MID), Maddison (MID), Kulusevski (MID), Lankshear (FWD), Moore (FWD).

With a trip across Europe to come, Postecoglou is likely to make several changes to the side. Fraser Forster, Gray, Ben Davies and Djed Spence should get the nod in defence alongside Cristian Romero with Micky Van de Ven likely to be rested.

In midfield Sarr, Bissouma and Bergvall can all start as was the plan against Qarabag before the early red card saw plans change, while in-form Brennan Johnson is likely to continue in attack.