Tottenham Hotspur continued their positive start to their Europa League campaign, by eventually easing past a spirited Ferencvaros in Budapest, beating the Hungarian side courtesy of goals from Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson.

Ferencvaros came out the blocks quickly, looking to attack a youthful Spurs side, and had a presentable opportunity to take the lead inside the opening ten minutes when Barnabas Varga fired over from an Adama Traore cut-back. The away team slowly settled into the rhythm of the game, with Will Lankshear heading over from an inviting Timo Werner cross, and Sarr forcing a strong save from Denes Dibusz with a shot from the edge of the box.

Ange Postecoglou's team were given two stern warnings mid-way through the opening period, as Varga headed home from an immaculate cross from Elder Civic, but was adjudged to be marginally offside, before Troare had a similar chance but headed just wide minutes later. Spurs weathered this early storm, and took the lead when Sarr slid the ball beyond Dibusz after a series of ricochets inside the box. The North Londoners were inches from doubling their advantage shortly after, as Pedro Porro curled an effort against the post after good work inside the box.

Like in the first half, the Hungarian outfit started the second period brightly, and were denied an equaliser when Saldanha had a long-range effort expertly tipped wide by Vicario. After a brief lull in the game, caused by a cloud of smoke created by the home faithful's flares, the football suffered. Postecoglou's unorthodox team looked disjointed in their offensive play, while Fernecvaros' threat faded as they fatigued against a superior side. Aside from a couple of promising opportunities for Lancshear, and a typical Werner sitter, the late stages of the encounter in Budapest were uneventful.

Ferencvaros pushed for an equaliser by taking a host of speculative shots from distance, but ultimately lacked the quality to punish a vulnerable Tottenham back-line. Johnson eventually put the game beyond the Eastern European side, bending the ball beyond Dibusz four minutes from time, before Varga pulled one back with a smart finish at the near post.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Match Stats Ferenecvaros Statistics Tottenham 42% Possession 58% 15 Shots 17 5 Shots on Target 7 11 Fouls 13 1 Yellow Cards 0

Ferencvaros Player Ratings

GK - Denes Dibusz - 6/10

A couple of good saves, looked a bit uncomfortable in possession.

RB - Stefan Gartenmann - 7/10

Largely dealt well with Werner and the German's pace.

CB - Ibrahim Cisse - 6/10

Looked assured defensively, and passing was crisp.

CB - Raul - 4/10

Struggled with some of Spurs' smart passing patterns and the movement of Lankshear.

LB - Cristian Ramirez - 5/10

Couldn't deal with Moore's dribbling, beaten several times by the teenager.

CM - Mohammed Abu Fani - 7/10

Some excellent defensive work, but couldn't assert control of the game on the ball.

CM - Habib Maiga - 6/10

On the periphery throughout.

CAM - Saldanha - 6/10

Some encouraging combination play with his attacking teammates, but he ultimately lacked the quality in his final ball to really hurt the Premier League side. Eventually hooked just before the hour mark.

RW - Adama Traore - 7/10

His end product was not there, but by far the most threatening Ferencvaros player on the night, with his pace, movement and intricate combination play causing the Spurs back-line problems.

ST - Baranabas Varga - 7/10

Movement was superb at times, and he was unlucky to have a goal narrowly ruled out for offside in the first half.

LW - Eldar Civic - 7/10

Some brilliant passes and deliveries from the left that created dangerous openings for the home side, but faded in the second period.

Sub - Zachariassen - 5/10

Was introduced at a time when his team were fading, and he subsequently struggled to impact the game.

Sub - Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane - 5/10

Didn't replicate the quality of Civic.

Sub - Cebralis Mackreckis - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Kady Malinowski - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Pesic - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Vicario - 7/10

Not overly tested, but one excellent save at the start of the second half from Saldanha.

RB - Pedro Porro - 7/10

Very astute in possession, and mostly dealt with a threatening Civic. Almost scored with an exceptional effort that hit the woodwork.

CB - Cristian Romero - 6/10

Accomplished on the ball, but was erratic with some of his defensive actions.

CB - Archie Gray - 6/10

Some lovely long passes to set Spurs on the attack, sufficient defensively whilst playing out of position.

LB - Ben Davies - 5/10

Quiet in the build-up, and struggled at times with Traore's direct running.

CM - Yves Bissouma - 7/10

Looked to initiate moves but found it difficult to find the angles to feed the attacking player frequently. Swept up defensively on numerous occasions.

CM - Pape Sarr - 7/10

Took his goal well and was a constant threat with his late runs into the box.

CM - Lucas Bergvall - 4/10

On a night where some of the other youngsters impressed for Tottenham, he'll be frustrated by how little he saw of the ball, struggling to influence proceedings, and was sloppy on the odd occasion he did get it.

RW - Mikey Moore - 8/10

Not everything came off, but the 17-year-old impressed with his constant willingness to inject some direct running and desire to impact the game at every possible opportunity.

ST - Will Lankshear - 7/10

Held the ball up well at times and didn't look out of place physically. Was unlucky not to find the back of the net in two separate instances.

LW - Timo Werner - 6/10

While he certainly wasn't bad, you'd expect a player of his stature to look a cut-above in a game like this, and really put the opposition to the sword, and he didn't really manage to do so. Missed a huge chance when played in by Moore, attempting to round the Ferencvaros keeper and finding the side netting.

Sub - Brennan Johnson - 7/10

Some poor decision-making in the final third, although he did hit the crossbar with a stunning effort, and eventually executed a dangerous effort by adding Spurs' second goal.

Sub - James Maddison - 5/10

Struggled to impact the game in his cameo.

Sub - Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

Similarly to Maddison, couldn't really get into a game that was fading.

Sub - Dominic Solanke - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Man of the Match - Mikey Moore

On a rather uninspiring night for Tottenham, one man stood out. Moore justified the faith placed in him by Postecoglou, with some electric direct dribbling and several positive moments with good intent meaning he outshone the likes of Bergvall, Lancshear and Werner. While his final ball was not always on point, the intention to cause threat and not looking out of place for someone so young will be promising for the Australian manager.

The nature of this display will convince Postecoglou that Moore can be a useful option out wide in Premier League matches, capable of making an impact off the bench during short cameos, and perhaps at the level required to start games against lesser opposition.