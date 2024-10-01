Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their upturn in form when they travel to the Groupama Arena in Budapest to take on Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa League. Despite playing most of the game with ten men, Ange Postecoglou's side started their European campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag. Spurs will be expected to come away with all three points against the reigning Hungarian champions, who lost 2-1 to 10-man Anderlecht in their opener.

The Lilywhites have won their last four on the bounce, including a superb 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Postecoglou recently insisted he always wins a trophy in his second season, and there might not be a better opportunity than to win the Europa League. Here's how the betting market looks for their visit to Hungary, where Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson will be looking to build on their excellent recent run in front of goal.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Odds

Visitors heavily favored to win

Tottenham are hotly tipped to win their fifth consecutive game and make it two wins from two in the Europa League with odds of 1/3. The hosts are heavy underdogs at 15/2.

The Lilywhites haven't just been winning games but doing so with aplomb, as they did by beating United on the weekend with goals from Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Solanke. Postecoglou's side had been scrutinized following a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at home in the north London derby, but they have bounced back in style. A 3-1 win against Brentford has been a turning point, and keeping a clean sheet with ten men against Qarabag speaks volumes about their recent turnaround.

Ferencvaros are no slouches, though, and have dominated the Hungarian top-flight, winning all six of their opening league games, including a 3-0 win over Puskas Akademia on the weekend. Brazilian forward Matheus Saldanha will be one to watch at Groupama Arena against the Lilywhites after he hit a hat-trick in that win. The Greens' only setback was their defeat to Anderlecht, which suggests that coming up against top European opposition could be too much to handle.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Ferencvaros Win 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 9/2 5.50 +450 Tottenham Win 1/3 1.33 -300

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Scoreline

The Lilywhites to run riot in Budapest

The Bookies are expecting goals in this fixture, and over 2.5 goals have occurred in five of Spurs' last six outings - which is the most attractive option at 1/2. The Lilywhites can be backed to keep a clean sheet and win 3-0 for the third game in a row at 9/1, while a more closely fought game resulting in 2-1 to the visitors is priced at 7/1.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/5 1.80 -125 Both Teams no Score 10/11 1.91 -110

Tottenham have been scoring goals for fun lately, as alluded to in their 3-0 wins over United and Qarabag. They also managed three against Brentford and beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup after their defeat to Arsenal. Guglielmo Vicario has enjoyed two consecutive clean sheets, and it will be interesting to see whether the Italian goalkeeper carries that form to Budapest. The hosts are the joint top scorers in the Hungarian league with 12 goals, so that might be something to consider.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Tottenham Win 1-0 15/2 8.50 +750 Tottenham Win 2-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Tottenham Win 2-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Tottenham Win 3-0 9/1 10.00 +900

This will be the first time the two sides meet and the first Hungarian opposition Spurs face, although Postecoglou has come up against the Greens twice in his managerial career. The Australian coach oversaw a 2-0 home win and 3-2 away victory while in charge of Celtic in the 2021-22 Europa League campaign, which bodes well for the Premier League giants. Pascal Jensen's men are also on a damning run of four consecutive defeats in Europe's second-tier competition.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Under 1.5 7/2 4.50 +350 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 2.5 6/4 2.50 +150 Over 3.5 13/10 2.30 +130 Under 3.5 4/7 1.57 -175 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 6/1 7.00 +600 Under 5.5 1/12 1.08 -1200

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Goalscorers

Solanke to be among the goals and Mikey Moore offers good value

Postecoglou could rotate his team against Ferencvaros amid a grueling schedule and a difficult trip away to Brighton on the weekend. This could land well in the betting market with Will Lankshear at 4/1 and Mikey Moore at 5/1 to open the scoring. Solanke is the hot favourite to bag the opener at 7/2.

Ferencvaros' Hungarian forward Barnabas Varga is priced at 17/2 to net first, and he has three goals in seven games. Their hat-trick hero from Sunday, Saldanha, is at 11/1 to net first and 9/2 to score anytime, which, if you are backing the Hungarians to score a shock opener, could be the best bet to place.

Ferencvaros Goalscorer Odds vs Tottenham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Barnabas Varga 17/2 9.50 +850 3/1 4.00 +300 Aleksandar Pesic 9/1 10.00 +900 15/4 4.75 +375 Matheus Saldanha 11/1 12/00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450 Zsombor Gruber 11/1 12/00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450 Virgil Misidjan 12/1 13.00 +1200 11/2 6.50 +550

Solanke's fine form has him sitting at 19/20 to score anytime but he's not the only Spurs attacker who has come to the fore as of late. Johnson was excellent at Old Trafford, taking his tally for the season to four goals in eight games. If the Welshman does feature in the Europa League game he's priced at 13/8 to get on the scoresheet at some stage.

Tottenham Goalscorer Odds vs Ferencvaros Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Dominic Solanke 7/2 4.50 +350 19/20 1.95 -105 Will Lankshear 4/1 5.00 +400 6/5 2.20 +120 Mikey Moore 5/1 6.00 +500 17/10 2.70 +170 Brennan Johnson 5/1 6.00 +500 13/8 2.62 +163 Heung-min Son 5/1 6.00 +500 6/4 2.50 +150

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Prediction and Best Bets

Solanke to score and Spurs to reign supreme

Tottenham should have no issues coming away with all three points against Ferencvaros and should be backed to continue their hot streak in front of goal. Solanke should get joy against one of the Europa League's minnows and it could be a goal feast for Postecoglou's men. Qarabag are arguably a tougher opposition than the Hungarians and Spurs were relentless despite Radu Dragusin's seventh minute red card.

The hosts could get on the scoresheet, given they have in seven games across all competitions, but it might be a mere consolation. Moore and Lankshear will relish the chance to impress should they feature in Budapest, while Johnson will want to keep his goalscoring form going after a period of criticism that led to a social media shutdown.

Tottenham to win (1/3)

Dominic Solanke to score first (7/2)

Mikey Moore to score anytime (17/10)

Both teams to score (4/5)

Over 3.5 Goals (13/10)

