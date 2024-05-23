Highlights Pep Guardiola won his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City in his eighth season in charge.

Sir Alex Ferguson claimed 13 top-flight crowns in his 21 seasons as a Premier League manager.

It's widely accepted that Guardiola and Ferguson are the best managers England has seen over the last three decades.

Pep Guardiola made it six titles in eight years with Manchester City this season, and in the eyes of many he is making a case for himself to be the greatest Premier League manager ever. Remarkably, despite tallying half a dozen league crowns in England, he is not yet halfway to matching Sir Alex Ferguson's total of 13.

What does seem to be universally accepted is that the two are ahead of everyone else who has ever managed in the Premier League. The subject is a topical one after the release of the latest episode of The Overlap podcast, in which Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and a reluctant Roy Keane ranked Ferguson, Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp from one to five based on their achievements in the Premier League era.

Keane Puts Pep Above Ferguson

Former United captain fell out with his old manager

Neville and Wright agreed that Ferguson was the greatest manager of the Premier League era, while Carragher and Keane plumped for Guardiola. Keane was in classic form during the debate, smirking as he ranked Guardiola ahead of Ferguson before calling out Neville for continuing to refer to the Scot as 'boss' - 13 years after the former United right-back retired from playing.

“Why do you call him boss?” Keane, who infamously fell out with Ferguson over the nature of his United exit, asked. “He was your manager of a football club, his contract was with the club and your contract was with the club. Why do you call someone boss? Do you call anyone else boss... besides your wife?”

Neville responded: “I still call the school teacher who I was brought through 'Mr. Wright'. You’ve been used to calling someone that for 25 years. I would never call him Sir Alex, or Alex. For 25 years I called him 'boss'.” Keane quipped: “I don’t get it. He’s not your boss now, is he? He’s another human being. Why are you calling him boss?”

The Overlap pundits' managerial rankings Rank Gary Neville Jamie Carragher Roy Keane Ian Wright 1st Sir Alex Ferguson Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Sir Alex Ferguson 2nd Pep Guardiola Sir Alex Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson Pep Guardiola 3rd Jose Mourinho Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Arsene Wenger 4th Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho Jurgen Klopp Jurgen Klopp 5th Jurgen Klopp Arsene Wenger Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho

Guardiola vs Ferguson

Premier League stats compared

Guardiola may have been at City for eight years now, but Sir Alex Ferguson is in a league of his own when it comes to longevity after spending more than a quarter of a century at United. Twenty-one of those years came after the English top flight was rebranded as the Premier League, and Ferguson won the title on 13 occasions.

Comparing the amount of wins both men have recorded would be pointless given how many more matches Ferguson managed in the division, so it would be better to focus on their win percentages. Ferguson averaged an impressive 65.2 per cent win rate at United but Guardiola's is an otherworldly 73.7 per cent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson is the only man in history to have managed over 2,000 matches. Ferguson took charge of 2,155 games during his career across his spells with East Stirlingshire, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Manchester United and the Scotland national team.

Under Guardiola, City have also averaged more goals per game (2.48) in the league than United did under Ferguson (2), while also averaging fewer goals conceded per game (0.82 for City to 0.87 for United).

Disregarding the fact that Ferguson has managed many more games in the Premier League, Guardiola's numbers for City are better than Ferguson's for United, but that does not necessarily settle the debate for, of course, it is a nuanced one.

Sir Alex Ferguson vs Pep Guardiola - Premier League stats Statistic Sir Alex Ferguson Pep Guardiola Matches 810 304 Wins 528 225 Draws 168 41 Losses 114 38 Win percentage 65.2 73.7 Points 1752 716 Points per match 2.16 2.36 Goals scored 1,627 755 Average goals scored per game 2 2.48 Goals conceded 703 249 Average goals conceded per game 0.87 0.82 Seasons managed in the Premier League 21 8 Premier League titles won 13 6 Manager of the Month awards 27 11 Manager of the Season awards 11 5

Ferguson's longevity counts for a lot and it is unlikely that Guardiola will match that, while Ferguson also started from a lower base at United than Guardiola did at City. Ferguson took over at Old Trafford when United were in the bottom four of the old division, with the club having not won a league title since the 1960s. When Guardiola took charge of City, they had won two titles in the previous five seasons and the foundations had been laid for him to succeed.

That's not to say that what Guardiola has done is not absolutely remarkable. No manager in world football could have achieved what he has with City over the last eight years, and he is arguably the greatest tactician of all time.

There is no right or wrong answer in the debate around who is better out of Ferguson and Guardiola. One thing that is undeniable, though, is that they are both a cut above the rest of the managers the Premier League has ever seen.