Highlights Fernando Alonso has questioned Lewis Hamilton's motive behind joining Ferrari, suggesting it wasn't his childhood dream despite what the Brit has recently said.

Alonso believes Hamilton's move could, however, bring Ferrari back to championship contention, citing their competitive lap times from last season.

Alonso also confirmed he has had no contact from Mercedes and will prioritise discussions with Aston Martin for his future racing plans.

Fernando Alonso believes that Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari could lead them to a championship title in 2025, but he has also questioned the Brit's motive behind the move.

Both teams confirmed on the 1st of February that the seven-time world champion will be leaving Mercedes in 2025, ending what will be a 12-year stay. On a social media post, Hamilton spoke about his move to Ferrari and said: “I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.”

Alonso's reaction to Hamilton joining Ferrari

Alonso, who raced for the Italian team between 2010 and 2015, recently reacted to Hamilton's future transfer, speaking ahead of Aston Martin’s AMR24 car launch, and in typical Alonso fashion, he said how he really feels about the switch.

“It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago. I guess it was a different dream.

“[It] probably was a surprise, I won’t lie, but not because of the change itself, it was just because, from the outside, it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them. It was a little bit unexpected. I don’t know the reason behind it, I don’t know anything. I don’t know the story and I didn’t pay too much attention.”

Alonso backs Hamilton to take Ferrari back to the top

Ferrari were the only team other than Red Bull to record a win in the most recent season, with the man losing his seat, Carlos Sainz Jr, winning at the Singapore Grand Prix in September. In the end, the Prancing Horse finished third in the Constructors' Championship, just three points behind Mercedes, but an enormous 454 behind Red Bull. Despite this huge gap, Alonso also implied that Hamilton could be the guy to return Ferrari back to the top.

He said: “I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it’s a very special team, but it’s more special when you win. It’s been a few years [since] they have had a very fast car and were fighting for big things. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the Championship because the car is there. At the end of last year, even with a very dominant Red Bull car, Ferrari [were] still able to match the lap time and be faster than them in most of qualifying. So, I think the car should be fast enough.”

Will Alonso move to Mercedes? He has his say

Alonso himself is also under consideration for Hamilton’s Mercedes seat, but the 42-year-old confirmed that he has had “no contact” from them yet. Formula Two’s rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli is also being considered, with Mercedes thinking about promoting him as he is regarded by many to be the next potential megastar.

Speaking about his future, Alonso said: “I am aware of my situation, which is unique. There are only three world champions on the grid, and fast world champions, because in the past maybe there were some champions who were maybe not so committed to be fast. And I am probably the only one available for 2025. So, I am in a good position.

"But at the same time, when I make the decision whether I want to keep racing in the future, the first and only talk I will have in the beginning will be with Aston Martin. That will be my only priority. But if we cannot reach an agreement and I want to commit to race in F1, I know I have a privileged position. I am probably attractive to other teams due to the performance they saw last year and the commitment."