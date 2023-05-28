Fernando Alonso is hoping for Max Verstappen to get a sluggish start off of the line at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon, as the pair charge down to Sainte-Devote at the front of the field.

Verstappen nicked pole position from the Spaniard in the closing stages of qualifying on Saturday afternoon, with a fine last sector performance turning a roughly two-tenth deficit into a lead by nearly a tenth come the line.

It was a great effort from the Dutchman to take P1, but he knows that it is going to be hard-fought this afternoon in terms of the battle for victory, with Alonso clearly having the bit between his teeth.

Of course, in Monaco we quite often see that the driver that leads into turn one usually wins the race given the lack of opportunities for overtakes but, even so, anything can happen around this circuit and Verstappen won't relax until he does indeed cross the line in P1.

Alonso will also be looking to a potentially positive omen in the form of more drivers winning the race from P2 than P1 since 2015, though ultimately the challenge of beating Verstappen and the Red Bull over a GP distance, as has been shown time and again this year, is a mighty one.

Even so, if the Spaniard can lead into turn one he will have got himself a great chance of victory and he is gunning for exactly that, saying that he hopes Verstappen might have a sub-optimal get away:

“It’s very short to turn one, but we have normally a good start this year. Max is a little bit inconsistent, so maybe it’s one of those bad ones [for him] tomorrow.”

Time will tell as to what sort of start Verstappen gets at lights out today but, ultimately, Alonso will need to focus on getting off the line well himself and then seeing what happens in the metres afterwards.

It is the most important run into the first corner of the year but that does not mean the race is over once they come out of Sainte-Devote for the first time, with 77 and a bit laps to follow thereafter.

Overtaking opportunities are at a premium, yes, but there's plenty of other jeopardy around each bend and Alonso will just be hoping for any chance to get in front and try and get that long-awaited next victory.