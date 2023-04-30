Fernando Alonso believes F1 needs to have a think about 'spicing' up the Sprint Shootout qualifying session that debuted on Saturday.

The first Sprint weekend of the season is playing out in Baku at the moment, with the format tweaked afresh for 2023.

Now, qualifying on Friday will set the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix, whilst Saturday is in many ways an independent day from the rest of the action, with an all-new Sprint Shootout - a shortened version of qualifying - setting the grid for the Sprint later on in the same day.

Heading into the weekend, the drivers, in the main, seemed to like the idea of more competitive action being on offer rather than practice but, post-Sprint, some of them voiced some of the concerns they have over the revamped format.

For Alonso, the main issue was that the Sprint Shootout was in many ways a copy of the full qualifying session we had on Friday, with a similar set of driver progressions and eliminations from SQ1, to SQ2, to SQ3 as we had from Q1, to Q2, to Q3.

Speaking to the press after the Sprint race here in Baku, the double world champion had this to say:

"I think it's okay and obviously I like the idea to have less practice and the fans will like to see more action.

"The only point for me is I felt this morning, the qualifying was a little bit repetitive of what we had yesterday. Pretty much the same cars went through as with [Friday.]

"Maybe we can spice up things on Saturday's qualifying, but it's easy to say and then the teams may never agree to it. So I think we have to trust and listen to the fans as well if they really like it and try to have a discussion."

Ultimately, F1 Sprint is still in its early years and each season we have seen the sport making changes to it to try and improve the format.

We shall see if any more changes are made over the course of the campaign now the drivers have experienced 'Sprint Saturday' for the first time but if there are any made we'll have to wait a while to see them implemented.

The next Sprint is not until the end of June in Austria, and in the meantime there are several standard Grand Prix weekends to come, with Miami up next next week.