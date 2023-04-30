Fernando Alonso has tipped Lance Stroll to lead the Aston Martin team for another 10 or 15 years after the Spaniard retires.

Alonso has had a huge impact at Aston Martin since his arrival and, coupled with the great car they have built for 2023, he is having a brilliant season so far.

Team-mate Stroll is not quite level with him in terms of points but the Canadian is also regularly delivering good results and it appears that the two are working well together at the moment.

Indeed, their levels of teamwork were on display for all to see and hear over the course of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Alonso sending advice on brake balance over team radio for the team to relay to Stroll.

It's quite incredible the awareness and mental capacity Alonso regularly shows to be thinking about other things other than driving during a race, and it's clear that he wants to get the very best results for himself and for Stroll too.

In the end in Baku, Stroll finished in P7 to Alonso's P4, and after the race the Spaniard was asked about the message on the radio that he sent:

"I mean, we talk a lot during the weekend over what we will do and what will be the plan for each of the cars and things like that. So if we feel something in the car during the race that we spoke about, and there is something new that can help the other car normally we communicate with the team.

"I know that I will be in the sport for a few more years but not many, and he will lead the team for the next 10 or 15 years. So I hope I can help Lance as much as I can in the next few years."

Alonso clearly holds Stroll in some regard to be saying something like that, and the Canadian could certainly do worse than heed the advice of one of the great drivers in the history of F1.

The Spaniard has evidently lost none of the talent and ability that earned him two world titles in the early years of his career, and many would love Aston Martin to be able to close the gap to Red Bull to get him into the championship fight before he retires.

Time will tell as to whether they can do that, but in the meantime along the way it appears Alonso will be doing absolutely everything for both of the green cars.