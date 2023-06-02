Fernando Alonso has assessed the odds of him winning his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

The Aston Martin driver is having a fine season with him on the podium at all but one of the six GPs that we have had so far this season.

Indeed, he and the AMR23 are working well together, with the Silverstone team producing a fine car that has taken a big leap forwards from its 2022 predecessor, and they are looking the most likely to stop Red Bull from winning each race on any given weekend as things stand.

However, actually getting over the line and becoming winners is going to prove easier said than done with Red Bull looking so strong - they have won all six grands prix so far this year after all - but Alonso was at least in P2 last time out in Monaco.

What chances are there, then, that he could delight the home crowd this weekend and return to winning ways after a decade away in F1? He has cautioned that Red Bull are probably still going to be too hard to catch:

"I think we are in the same position [as the rest of this season] - we just had Checo out of the equation in Monaco so that's why we could go for a [second place finish.]

"I think in the season we've had similar opportunities but in the race we saw the potential of Red Bull anyway with a very good pace from Max with the mediums so yeah, let's see when we have another opportunity, but I don't feel in a different position or we are getting closer and closer to Red Bull."

Perhaps not what the neutrals want to hear but Alonso is being realistic in that Red Bull are still very much the team to beat and are incredibly strong at the moment.

At a more conventional track this weekend, it'll be fascinating to see just what their pace advantage is over the rest of the field and how the rest of the pack stacks up, with Aston looking to at least beat Mercedes and Ferrari in the Constructors' standings, whilst Alpine last weekend in Monaco showed that they might be able to mix it with them going forwards.