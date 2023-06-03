Fernando Alonso has given a positive verdict on the upgrades Aston Martin have brought to the Spanish GP.

F1 is in Spain this weekend at a conventional circuit and, in some ways, that is a welcome sight for the drivers and engineers.

Indeed, after a season opening of globe-trotting and several temporary or street tracks, we're at an old-fashioned, old-school circuit that all are familiar with to a certain degree, meaning now is a good time to bring in upgrades and see how they work, and how each car stacks up against one another.

For Aston Martin, then, it's an ideal moment to see how close they are to Red Bull out in front, and also start to try and reel in the team from Milton Keynes if at all possible.

Fernando Alonso is leading that particular charge with him earning five podiums at the first six races this season, and he is sounding happy with how the car felt with its new parts attached:

“It’s so close over one lap that I think a couple of tenths will put you in a completely different position in the classification, so we won’t read too much into the times," he said.

"We went through our test programme this morning in FP1 and learnt about the prototype tyres, with the track a little slower than we expected. The upgrades we’ve introduced are helping the performance of the car and we are happy with them so far, but let’s see where we are [on Saturday] when everyone is pushing.

"A lot of the grandstands are green and our Aston Martin merchandise is very popular. The fans have been amazing and it’s great to see their support. Hopefully we can put on a good show for them.”

Things certainly are looking good at the moment for Aston and Alonso was just under two tenths off of Verstappen yesterday at the end of FP2.

With rain in the air here in Barcelona, meanwhile, there's a chance we could be in for a really entertaining qualifying - and the Spaniard will be looking to take advantage if he can.