Fernando Alonso has given his thoughts on potentially staying in F1 through to Aston Martin and Honda's partnership.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Silverstone-based team would be exclusively using power from the Japanese automotive giant, with them making a full return to F1 for 2026, tying in with the new engine regulations that are going to be introduced by the sport for that campaign onwards.

It's certainly an exciting looking partnership on paper, especially given Honda's recent success with Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin's progress already being made, and come 2026 they are going to be hopeful that they are going to be genuine championship contenders.

Whether or not that comes too late for Fernando Alonso, though, remains to be seen.

The Spaniard is driving as well as ever but time waits for no one and by the start of 2026 he will be 44 - an age we've not seen for a driver in F1 for many a year.

Even so, he is defying the clock with his performances and more and more drivers seem to be able to push towards their fourth decade without a dip, so who is to say Fernando might not be around for '26.

Speaking in Monaco, the Spaniard reflected on the potential to be around for a while to come:

"I don't know what I will do in 2026. I'll lie if I say I know right now. I feel fresh, I feel sharp and still fast. I know one day I will not feel motivated or happy to keep travelling, and I'll be the first one to raise my hand and say it's time [to retire.]

"I will focus on Monaco first of all because it's an important weekend, then the rest of this season and then the next one where hopefully we can make a step."

Alonso was also asked about the prospect of working again with Honda, after a difficult period with them during his days with McLaren, to which he responded:

"No problem at all from my side. It didn't work out last time but they have proven they have now a competitive package. They won the championship in '21 and '22 and most likely will in '23 [with Red Bull, either as a full-blown engine supplier or in a technical support role.]

"It's a new set of regulations [in 2026] but I think it will be an exciting project for sure."