Fernando Alonso is being backed to win another world title before he retires by former team-mate Giancarlo Fisichella.

The Spaniard is having a top season so far with him and Aston Martin proving one of the stories of the campaign.

Aston have done some incredible work to establish themselves as challengers up towards the front of the grid, and the next step has to be to try and get some race wins on the board.

Indeed, once that can happen, the next conclusion will be that potentially they can go in hunt of a championship and, for Fisichella, if the car is quick enough Alonso absolutely has it in him to deliver a third drivers' crown before he leaves the grid.

Speaking via Sky Sports News, the former Renault and Jordan driver said:

“I think Fernando, with a good car, can win another championship.

“Fernando is getting older but getting quicker, I don’t know how he can do it!

“We won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships together for Renault. It was fantastic to work with him. I’m happy for him to be in this shape and scoring these podiums race after race.”

Alonso has recorded a top three finish at four of the five grand prix weekends we have had so far and will be looking forward to trying to improve that stat further as the F1 circus heads to Monaco.

It's a race that everyone wants to win, of course, but Red Bull will go into it as considerable favourites, with them winning all five grands prix so far this season, as well as the Sprint in Baku.

Nevertheless, you feel as though one weekend Red Bull are going to be wide of the mark this year and when that time comes you would suggest that Alonso and Aston could be best placed to take advantage and get a win.

They are not yet in possession of a championship-winning car but they are certainly seemingly on the right path towards that aim and, if they can get there before too long, Alonso is showing he is still more than capable of delivering the results and getting the most out of the package available to him.

Many would like nothing more than to see him go for another world championship, but of course it remains to be seen if Aston are able to offer him the tools to do just that.