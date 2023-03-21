After a little bit of a kerfuffle following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso was eventually confirmed to have been classified in third.

The Spaniard hadn't long finished celebrating on the podium alongside Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen when he was told that he was being demoted to P4 thanks to a time penalty awarded for 'not serving a penalty correctly,' stemming from being given an earlier time penalty for starting slightly out of position at the beginning of the race.

Indeed, it was alleged that the jack that touched his car when serving the original penalty counted as 'work on the car' which you cannot do when a driver is taking a sanction in the pitlane.

George Russell, then, was promoted to P3 and got his hands on the trophy but not for long after Aston appealed with evidence of previous occasions where jacks had touched cars during penalty periods with no following sanction, and duly they were successful with Alonso restored to third place.

The Spaniard certainly took the opportunity to see the lighter side of the situation as well, with him posting on Twitter after Russell had initially reflected on being pushed up into third place:

Aston also posted a message to George but with perhaps less comical intent, instead thanking the Briton for his words after the chequered flag:

All around it was a bit of a messy ending to the Grand Prix but most are in agreement that the right conclusion was reached in the end and we can try and move on from it.

A rewording around the regulations is expected by the Australian Grand Prix, too, so hopefully further incidents like this one don't lead to another rather farcical period post-race where we don't actually know who is on the podium and who is sitting in fourth.

Russell is right as well, Alonso and Aston deserved P3 and with that the Spaniard takes his 100th podium in F1.