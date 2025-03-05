Aston Villa are now eyeing a move to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish international only playing a bit-part role in La Liga, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Back in 2020, Torres transitioned to the English Premier League, signing a five-year contract with Manchester City. He didn't last long in England, returning to Spain in December 2021, joining Barcelona on a five-year deal. Torres became an integral part of Barcelona's side, but it's been difficult for him this season.

Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski has been the regular front three under Hansi Flick, and the trio are performing exceptionally. As a result, we could see Torres look for a move in the summer as he searches for a more prominent role at a new club.

Aston Villa Eyeing Barcelona's Ferran Torres

A return to the Premier League could be attractive

According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Barcelona attacker Torres. The Spanish international is struggling for game time at the Camp Nou, with a return to England a potentially attractive prospect.

The article claims that interest in Torres is no coincidence, with Monchi making the Midlands outfit more ambitious in the transfer market. His versatility, due to being able to play in multiple positions in attack, alongside his experience in England could make him a smart signing for Villa.

Ferran Torres' Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 18 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 3.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 657

Torres, described as 'remarkable' by Neal Gardner, always appears to make an impact for Barcelona when given the opportunity. He's incredibly unfortunate that Raphinha and Yamal are in the form of their lives, and Lewandowski's experience as a centre-forward is always going to be trusted.

Torres earns just over £200k-a-week at Barcelona, which could be a deterrent for the Midlands outfit. The Villans aren't afraid to splash the cash when it comes to wages, but he might need to take a pay cut if the Villans also want to permanently sign Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford.

