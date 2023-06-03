Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have given their assessments on the upgrades Ferrari have put on their car ahead of the Spanish GP.

This weekend's race marks quite an important point in the campaign with many of the teams bringing new parts to try on their cars in a bid to garner more performance.

Indeed, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a hugely familiar one for the teams and drivers and so it is a good litmus test for new parts, and also a point in the season where we'll see just exactly who is lying where relative to one another.

Of course, we already have a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of the cars up and down the grid and, for Ferrari, race pace and high tyre deg has been an issue so far.

They've shown really good one-lap pace at times this year, as they did in 2022, but they've not been able to capitalise on that when it matters come race day.

Their upgrades, including redesigned sidepods, have the intention of trying to solve some of those issues, then, and both Sainz and Leclerc have given their thoughts on how the car felt on Friday with the new parts:

"It has been an interesting day, as we had some new parts to try, so we ran very different programmes between the two cars," said Leclerc.

"It was a productive day as we got through all the tests we wanted to do even if it’s difficult to read where we are in terms of performance right now.

"We will keep pushing to try and make the steps forward that we want in order to be more at ease with the car tomorrow and then we will be able to see where we are. For today, it’s clear that although Red Bull has the edge over everyone, the rest of the field is very, very tight."

Sainz added meanwhile:

"There were plenty of new things to try today on the car and we were constantly adapting to the setup changes and analysing the differences between parts across the two sessions. We also tried all three compounds, so overall it has been a full day of preparation for the rest of the weekend.

"Thanks to everyone cheering from the grandstands today, it feels great to see so many people at the track already on Friday!"