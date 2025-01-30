Lewis Hamilton has not had the best of starts to his Ferrari career, it must be said, after suffering a crash in pre-season testing yesterday morning, the 29th of January.

The seven-time world champion was testing the team's 2023 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday, when he lost control and crashed. There was reported damage to the suspension and aerodynamic parts of the SF-23. A report by the Italian edition of Motorsport.com has revealed that the incident occurred at Turn 12, the long, winding right-hander preceding the high-speed section of track.

Hamilton was uninjured in the incident, although it caused a headache for the team. The Brit was sharing the same car with his new teammate Charles Leclerc for the testing session, and the crash saw the latter unable to take to the track. Today (Thursday) was meant to be the day that Ferrari would send their reserve drivers out to gain some valuable track time, and rumours claimed these plans would change in order to allow Hamilton and Leclerc to increase their testing ahead of the new season.