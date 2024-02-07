Highlights Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari may have been motivated by the willingness of John Elkann, the Chair of Ferrari, to invest in the Brit's charitable endeavours.

Hamilton leads the Mission 44 project, a charitable foundation that supports underserved communities and empowers young people. Ferrari's potential funding could exceed £300 million.

The investment in Hamilton's charitable efforts signals a progressive shift for Ferrari, known for their conservative approach, and could benefit the brand's popularity on and off the track.

One of the big reasons behind Lewis Hamilton’s mammoth move from Mercedes to Ferrari might have been revealed. The Qualifier have reported that the American-Italian John Elkann, who has led the Agnelli family since 2004 and is the Chair of automaker Stellantis and Ferrari, is more than willing to invest a large amount of money into Hamilton’s charitable endeavours.

Hamilton is the most prominent black professional racing driver, and he heads the Mission 44 project. They are a charitable foundation that ‘supports bold organisations, leaders, and ideas to reimagine the future and empower young people from underserved communities’. Additionally, in 2021, they launched the Preventing Exclusions fund in partnership with the Sky Group, the now longtime broadcaster of Formula One in the UK.

The details behind Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Hamilton is reportedly set to be paid a base salary of £80,000,000, which is double what seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was earning at his peak for Ferrari. However, additional funding from Ferrari for Hamilton’s charitable endeavours could push that figure to over £300,000,000.

The qualifier reported: “Elkann promises to embrace and champion Hamilton's diversity and inclusion initiatives, including Mission 44. The potential joint investment fund with Exor could contribute $250 million to Hamilton’s future projects on top of his compensation for his on-track services, making his total deal with Ferrari an astonishing $400 million."

Lewis Hamilton's career with Mercedes (as of 01/02/2024) Season Races Wins Points Position 2013 19 1 189 4th 2014 19 11 384 1st 2015 19 10 381 1st 2016 21 10 380 2nd 2017 20 9 363 1st 2018 21 11 408 1st 2019 21 11 413 1st 2020 16 11 347 1st 2021 22 8 387.5 2nd 2022 22 0 240 6th 2023 22 0 234 3rd All stats taken from Wikipedia

Exor is the Dutch-registered holding company that has controlling stakes in Ferrari, Stellantis (who produce Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Chrysler, Peugeot, and a litany of other popular car makes) and even Italian football giants Juventus. Their financial power is pretty much unmatched in motorsport and in 2021 they recorded revenues of more than $136,000,000,000. Only someone like Toyota or the VW group could compete with them.

However, Toyota haven’t been in Formula One since their dismal stint from 2002-2009 that yielded no wins despite many, many millions being spent, and the VW group are yet to enter the sport as their Audi brand is scheduled to take over Sauber in 2026.

Hamilton has a good relationship with Elkann

The two have had several meetings during previous Grands Prix

Elkann is known to have had a good relationship with Hamilton, even before the British racing legend made the switch to the Prancing Horse. The BBC have reported that Elkann and Hamilton have met on social occasions over the years, and it is likely that the Brit's future was discussed during these meetings. This was also most likely where Elkann decided that a key part of securing Hamilton’s move was investing in his charitable endeavours.

This signals somewhat of a change from Ferrari, however. Typically seen as a more conservative (in a motorsport sense) type team that has always done things their own way (famously, Enzo Ferrari resisted the change from front engine to mid-engine cars that occurred in the 1960s), this investment clearly moves them into the more progressive modern age and could help the brand's popularity endure on and off the track.

This, of course, is not the only reason as to why Hamilton will have made the switch. Given that one more championship would move him into a tier of his own among the legends of Formula One, he clearly believes that Ferrari have the potential to return to championship-winning ways. Something they have not done since Kimi Raikkonen became World Champion in 2007.