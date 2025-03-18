Fred Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, has said major improvements will be made to the communication between the pit wall and the car after a disappointing Australian Grand Prix, where both drivers were frustrated by strategy decisions.

It was not just a challenging race for the Scuderia, however, as there were three Safety Cars and tricky weather conditions to give the drivers and pit wall a major strategy headache.

Top 5 of the Australian Grand Prix Position Driver Team Points 1. Lando Norris McLaren 25 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 3. George Russell Mercedes 15 4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 12 5. Alex Albon Williams 10

Lewis Hamilton made his race debut for Ferrari, managing to finish 10th in a new car and with a new race engineer. The Brit and seven-time world champion has already discussed the difficulty of adjusting to a new team and a new car for the first time in over a decade, and that was on show on Sunday Down Under.

The complexity of the race also created tensions in the communication between Hamilton and his engineer Riccardo Adami, who could be heard having snappy exchanges over the team radio.