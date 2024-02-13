Highlights Ferrari have stayed true to their principles with a striking red design for their 2024 car, paired with hints of white and yellow.

Ferrari arguably have the strongest driver lineup with Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc, who have consistently challenged for podiums and wins.

Red Bull, meanwhile, is surrounded in controversy, and Ferrari may have an advantage with potential changes and instability within the rival team.

Few teams have broken the new trend of less paint and less weight this season. Beautiful designs and unique identities have been scrapped in favour of trying to extract the most speed possible from the car. Normally general principles in the world of Formula 1, but the history of the sport has been flooded with teams using their cars as a way to represent either their past or their brand.

While many teams risk breaking these traditions, Ferrari have decided yet again to stay true to their principles and their easily recognisable red this year. A striking red design, as usual, partnered with hints of white and yellow to match the racing suit design, may well be the colours of the 2024 world champions.

Ferrari's 2024 car and ambitions

The car is a thing of beauty, and their lineup is arguably the strongest

The Prancing Horse have arguably the best driver lineup on the grid, with Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc proving year in year out that they have the qualities to challenge for podiums and race wins when the opportunities arise. Despite very little information being known about this year's cars, we can expect Leclerc and Sainz to be the first to react to any potential Red Bull slip-ups.

All is not well elsewhere on the grid

Red Bull are surrounded in controversy

Ferrari will definitely be smelling blood this year, with the stories surrounding Red Bull team principle Christian Horner giving the impression that all isn't at ease for the current Constructors' champions. Despite contrasting stories, it does seem like there will be a lot of change to be expected in the team. Bernie Ecclestone has advised Horner to step down from the Austrian outfit to protect his and his family's reputation, but there is the possibility of a guilty conscience here.

It could be said that leaving is the best thing in order to stabilise the team, regardless of whether the allegations are true or not. The car is finished, but the direction the team takes later down the line without Horner could alter the trajectory of their season. Only time will tell.

Mercedes preparing for life after Lewis Hamilton

As for Mercedes, it is to be expected that they will stick with their currently favoured all-black design, but we are expecting the car to come out completely different to this time last year. Word around the team has hinted at optimism regarding their 2024 challenger, but we could possibly use Lewis Hamilton's surprise move to Ferrari for 2025 as evidence against this.

For him to have made the jump to the Scuderia, he must see something in that project that puts them at least above Mercedes. Lewis is a top-level driver, he will not accept the slip-ups that Ferrari have experienced in recent years. Simple things like strategy calls and pit stops, to even how the team runs behind the scenes will be improved with the Brit there. He will be able to bring his knowledge from Mercedes, and while they aren't exactly the team they used to be, they have had extended experience of dominance in recent years.

Perhaps most importantly is the effect he will have on Charles Leclerc, a driver who so often shines brightly but infrequently. The Hamilton effect may well turn his new teammate into a future world champion, as Fernando Alonso arguably did to Lewis himself.

We won't know for sure until the car hits the track in Bahrain for testing in a few weeks' time, and we haven't even seen any images of the car as of yet, but finally dropping the zero sidepod plan would be yet another drastic change in direction. One that would more than likely work in the long run, but would start them behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and even McLaren with a lot less on-track research on the direction of their car. Until 2026, we can probably put the Silver Arrows out of the running.

So could anything go wrong for Ferrari this year? While there are many arguments that could go against the Italian outfit challenging this year, the general expectation is that Red Bull have possibly peaked. The grid is likely to close up even more, with what could be a five or six team race for those top positions. There is an abundance of talent on the grid, with a total of 11 of the 20 drivers on the podium in 2023, but this could be the year that red is the colour. We will just have to wait and see.