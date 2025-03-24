Scuderia Ferrari have released a statement regarding the double disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc from the Chinese Grand Prix this past weekend due to both cars being found guilty of breaching regulations after post-race inspections.

The Maranello-based team's tough start to the 2025 campaign continued after Leclerc and Hamilton were stripped of their respective fifth and sixth place finishes from the Sunday main event in Shanghai, on the back of a disappointing season opener in Australia the week before. And incredibly, the reasons for each car's disqualification were separate.

Why Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc Were Disqualified in China

It was a disastrous race for Ferrari in Shanghai