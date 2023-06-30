Ferrari have had some fantastic highs during their illustrious 70+ years in F1 racing, but there's also been some controversial moments too.

Indeed, in Austria in 2002, we perhaps saw their most infamous use of team orders - even more so than 'Fernando is faster than you' being sent to Felipe Massa on the team radio years later, as Rubens Barrichello was forced to give up the lead at the final turn for Michael Schumacher to win - in aid of Schumacher's title pursuit that year.

The dominant force in 2002, without the win Schumacher would have still strolled to championship success, but Ferrari made the call and Barrichello just about obliged, a year after having to do the same for second place at the same track, with both drivers sheepishly taking to the podium after the race to face a chorus of boos, with Schumacher eventually standing in second place and Barrichello on the top step.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 recor

Afterwards, the team orders ignited a fierce debate regarding the ethics of manipulating race outcomes. Critics argued that such actions compromised the integrity of the sport and diminished the individual efforts of drivers. The controversy prompted a reassessment of the rules and regulations governing team orders in Formula 1, leading to subsequent changes aimed at preserving the sport's competitive spirit.

As mentioned, the post-race ceremony was marred by a chorus of boos directed at Ferrari and Schumacher, while Barrichello's graciousness in the face of team orders earned him widespread sympathy. Fans and media expressed their discontent, viewing the outcome as an injustice that overshadowed the true racing spectacle witnessed on the track that day - the Brazilian had absolutely deserved to take the win that afternoon.

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

The 2002 Austrian Grand Prix, then, remains etched in Formula 1 history as a race overshadowed by the controversial team orders issued to Rubens Barrichello by Ferrari.

The ethical and moral dilemmas raised by this incident reverberated throughout the sport, serving as a pivotal moment that prompted introspection and changes in the regulations governing team orders.

In the years since, we have seen team instructions sent to drivers that have naturally annoyed the recipients but, ultimately, we've never seen something as blatant as a last corner change of lead at the dominant team of the day.