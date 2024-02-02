Highlights Ferrari's value has soared by over $3 billion since Lewis Hamilton's switch to the team, with their share prices increasing by six percent.

Ferrari's value has soared by over $3 billion after Lewis Hamilton's switch to the Italian team. Both Mercedes and Ferrari confirmed the Briton's move for the 2025 season, which will see him follow in the footsteps of his hero Ayrton Senna, and it seems like it's been good news for the Prancing Horse off the track as well as on it.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at the Maranello outfit, after reports circulated that members of staff at Mercedes were informed of his departure during a meeting in Brackley on Thursday afternoon, which was hosted by boss Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison. Some reports have even suggested the British driver went paintballing with the crew to inform them that he would be leaving at the end of the forthcoming season.

Ferrari's value & share prices skyrocket

Share prices went up 6% & their value rose to £3.16bn

The impact of Hamilton's decision was made clear by the fact that Ferrari's share price has increased by six percent, with their value rising by £3.16 billion as the New York Stock Exchange opened.

The Scuderia also announced their financial results on the same day the news of Hamilton's signing was announced, with a growth in revenues and earnings being confirmed by Ferrari for the 2023 financial year. Earnings before EBITDA are anticipated to grow to $2.64 billion this year.

According to Autosport, Ferrari's share prices rocketed even higher to a height of $384.00 at the opening on Thursday, as reports circled about Hamilton's possible move to Ferrari, with their prices previously standing at $346.78 as Wednesday's trading closed. They also stated that this gave Ferrari an estimated market capitalisation of $69.12 billion, which was a huge increase on the $62.4 billion that it was worth at the close of trading on Wednesday. This substantial increase in the value of Ferrari marked a brief high point for the manufacturer on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hamilton's decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari

Hamilton's arrival at the Scuderia is a result of a break clause in the two-year deal he signed with Mercedes last season, which allows the Briton to leave the German manufacturer at the end of the 2024 season to move to Ferrari, where he has signed a multi-year contract.

He will replace the outgoing Carlos Sainz Jr, with the Spaniard confirming his exit at the end of the upcoming season as he teased news about which team he will sign for next, as he said in a statement: “News about my future will be announced in due course."

Hamilton clearly believes his best chance of winning a record-breaking eighth world championship lies away from Mercedes, where he has been for 11 years and associated with since he was 13. In that time, he has won six world titles, including four in a row between 2017 and 2020. However, he is without a win in the last two seasons and since the huge controversy at the season finale in 2021.

Mercedes now have a big decision to make in which direction they chose to go in when selecting Hamilton's replacement, whether they potentially go for the vast experience of someone like Fernando Alonso or whether they sign a younger driver to partner George Russell. Perhaps Sainz is Mercedes bound. We'll just have to wait and find out.