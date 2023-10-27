Unfortunately, Randy Orton has been absent from WWE for well over a year at this point, in fact, his last match came in May of last year, kicking off The Usos’ reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. So much has changed since Backlash 2022, with Jimmy and Jey now singles star of completely different alignments, yet, we are still yet to see the 14-time world champion back in the company.

There have been many, many rumours about Randy’s future in the time that he’s been out. He has been dealing with a lower back injury, and his specific condition is considered rare among wrestlers, so much so that Fightful even reported that people within WWE feared that Orton would have to retire when details about his injury first became available.

However, things are now changing though, as WrestleVotes is reporting that Orton is set to return to WWE by Survivor Series, with Triple H and the team preparing merchandise and other materials for his comeback next month. So with the former WWE Champion due back relatively soon, GIVEMESPORT looks ten ways the wrestling veteran should be brought back onto our screens.

8 Reunite RKO-Bro

To begin the list, let’s go for what would have been the obvious answer earlier on this summer, but now is perhaps the most unlikely...

When he was first taken off TV in May 2022, fans speculated that WWE would look to reunite Orton with Matt Riddle when he was eventually cleared to return to the ring. It was clear during their initial run that both men genuinely enjoy working together, and when he's having fun, Randy’s in-ring work usually improved as a result.

There's obviously a big issue with this pick though, as Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023 after he 'burned too many chances' with higher-ups with his behaviour away from the ring. However, weirder things have happened, and Orton could always end up asking to have his former tag team partner return with him.

7 Feud with Roman Reigns

Is there a more impactful way for WWE to re-introduce Orton than to have him stand face-to-face with Roman Reigns?

'The Viper' currently has 14 World Championships on his WWE résumé, and having him chase down another stint with the company’s top prize would surely captivate any viewer. He may not even be satisfied with just one more reign, as the 43-year-old chases Ric Flair and John Cena for 16 World titles.

15 months of inactivity and counting doesn’t exactly put you in title contention, but would anyone really complain if they heard Orton’s theme song hit following another one of Reigns’ title defenses

Randy is a household name and certainly wouldn’t look out of place in any championship match, and in fact, reports state Orton was set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam last year, prior to his injury, so it's definitely something WWE has considered already.

Name Randy Orton Roman Reigns Date of Birth April 1, 1980 (age 43) May 25, 1985 (Age 38) Height 6ft 5" 6ft 3" Weight 250lbs 265lbs Trained By Bob Orton, Fit Finlay, Mid Missouri Wrestling Alliance & Ohio Valley Wrestling Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut March 18, 2000 August 19, 2010 Trained By 10x WWE Championship, 4x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 4x Tag Team Champion, 2x Royal Rumble winner & 1x Money in the Bank winner 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

6 Join the fight against Judgment Day

For months, fans have watched on as the main event slot of Monday Night Raw has usually been filled with a combination of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes taking on a selection of Judgment Day. When Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio proclaim that they run Raw, it’s hard not to believe them with how much they’re featured on the flagship show.

Orton could make his return by coming to the aid of the top babyfaces on Raw and provide a much-needed refresh to the many matches that we’ve seen dominate the red brand since WrestleMania. Plus, from there, you could spin off into one-on-one feuds that pit Randy against Balor, Priest and even those he’d be aligned with at the start. If he was to turn, Orton squaring off against Cody Rhodes would be packed with story and drama.

5 One more match with John Cena

It’s a match we’ve seen many times before, but, in 2023, it could take on a whole new meaning. It’s no secret that both Orton and John Cena won’t be able to do this for much longer, and, perhaps one last match against each other would be the right move. 'Big Match John' is in the midst of his longest run with WWE since 2015, so, if Randy was able to get medically cleared soon, which seems to be happening, a nostalgic showdown with perhaps his greatest rival would fit nicely into what the company are currently doing.

They have had an astonishing 21 one-on-one matches against each other to this point, the last coming in 2017. It’s a rivalry that has defined an era in WWE, and, should they so choose, it could be a WrestleMania match which acts as a double retirement for the pair of legends, as they could perhaps lace up the boosts against each other for one last time in a very fitting end to both of their careers.

4 With his own faction

One way in which Triple H could have Randy Orton return to WWE is with a brand-new faction surrounding him. Of course, the 'Legend Killer' himself made his name in the company as part of Evolution, so, perhaps an ‘Evolution 2.0’ style group could be an interesting concept to run with. Orton himself is very experienced when it comes to dominant factions, and, any up-and-coming star would surely benefit from being associated with the 14-time World Champion, both on and off screen.

As for who could join the group, perhaps young heels such as Austin Theory and Bron Breakker would be perfect fits for a new generation of the famous stable. Led by Randy, they could dominate the tag team division, and, if he feels up to it, we could see Orton step into the ring himself for some trios action. That’s the thing, choosing to have the 43-year-old manage a crop of young talent leaves the door open for him to compete while also allowing him to take a step back and just do promos while he's getting himself back into proper shape to return to the ring.

3 Royal Rumble return

The Royal Rumble is the quintessential WWE return. The January spectacle is a highlight of most fans’ wrestling calendar, you never quite know what is going to happen when the countdown clock appears on screen. We’ve seen countless memorable moments happen during a Royal Rumble match, and, a Randy Orton return would certainly not look out of place among them.

As noted, the feeling amongst reporters is that Orton is due back to WWE next month, around Survivor Series time, but if Triple H wants to show restraint and have the former World Champion return a few months later at the Royal Rumble, that's definitely something fans could get invested in.

By the time January 27 rolls around, Orton will have been absent from the ring for 19 months, so, there may not be a better way of re-introducing him than at the end of the famous Rumble 10-count. We’re not suggesting he has to win the match itself, but, the pool of competitors gives so many potential options for the company to spin into feuds for Orton which could head into WrestleMania 40.

2 Authority figure

Randy Orton is due back to WWE, that's for sure, but what he's actually able to do in the ring isn't quite clear. With the severity of his injury, and reports stating that WWE wants to be 'very cautious' with his work in the squared circle, it's quite possible that his matches and physical involvement are actually limited. Many fans would be pleased to see 'The Vipe'r on-screen in any capacity we can get. So, what if he takes on some kind of authority figure role on either Raw or SmackDown going forward?

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, the GMs of SmackDown and Raw respectively, could find themselves in a position to bring Orton back as a 'sheriff' type character to help enforce the law on one of their shows, which would be a good way to get him back on TV, whilst remaining out of the ring if he isn't fully able to wrestle.

1 Battle some of NXT's best

To close, let’s discuss the possibility of seeing Orton go down to the developmental brand and take on the stars of tomorrow. These days, it’s not uncommon for main roster performers to pop up on NXT and nothing illustrates this more than Becky Lynch only losing the Women's Championship on October 24, and The Undertaker, John Cena and Paul Heyman all appearing on the show earlier in the month.

Randy was brandished ‘The Legend Killer’ during his initial WWE run, so, it would be very interesting to see him turn his attention towards the next in line for his spot. Maybe a new legend killer could be born from this, with Ilja Dragunov being a front-runner for this role. He doesn’t have to take home NXT gold, but, Orton being a spiteful veteran who wants to take down the future prodigies would make for compelling TV.

Whether any of these ideas will come to be remains to be seen, especially since we don’t know when, or even if, we will next see Randy Orton in a WWE ring. Though, as always, should anything change regarding his future in wrestling, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.