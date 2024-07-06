This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Clark's performance helped Indiana Fever defeat top-seeded New York Liberty, 83-78.

The come-from-behind win gave the Fever their ninth win of the season, while New York suffers just its fourth loss.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark continues to add to her legend in just her first year in the WNBA. During their thrilling 83-78 win over the top-seeded New York Liberty, Clark became the first rookie in league history to notch a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Clark achieved the feat with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter after grabbing her 10th rebound of the night before getting two more to close the game.

With her 19 points, Clark led all Fever scorers, while her fellow All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in the win. Meanwhile, the Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu's 23 points, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 points.

History aside, Clark is likely happier with the fact that the Fever just took down the best team in the WNBA. Indiana handed New York just its fourth loss of the season in come-from-behind fashion. With the win, the Fever snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Liberty and now hold a 9-13 record, which is good enough for the No. 8 seed in the playoff picture.