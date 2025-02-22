Summary A strong defensive foundation is key to Premier League title success.

Chelsea hold the record for the fewest Premier League goals conceded in a season. Jose Mourinho's side only conceded 15 goals during the 2004/05 campaign.

Other teams on the list include Manchester United in 2007/08 and Liverpool in 2018/19.

Despite the tactical changes in modern football, a strong defensive foundation remains the most important aspect of a title challenge. In fact, Sir Alex Ferguson once said: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles, dazzling the other teams with front-footed attacking football. They have stopped the ball going in at the other end as well, though, and their 2018/19 team, which finished on 98 points, features on this list.

Jose Mourinho made an immediate impact in the Premier League, winning the title in his first season in charge - a campaign built on a rock-solid defence. Chelsea's 2004/05 team conceded only 15 goals, losing only one game. Here is a closer look at the fewest goals conceded by a team in a Premier League season.

Ranking the 10 Teams with the Fewest Goals Conceded in a Premier League Season Rank Team Season Goals Conceded 1. Chelsea 2004/05 15 2. Arsenal 1998/99 17 3. Liverpool 2018/19 22 4. Manchester United 2007/08 22 5. Chelsea 2005/06 22 6. Manchester City 2018/19 23 7. Chelsea 2008/09 24 8. Manchester United 2008/09 24 9. Chelsea 2006/07 24 10. Liverpool 2005/06 25

10 Liverpool - 2005/06

25 goals conceded

After winning the Champions League in the following season, Liverpool entered the 2005/06 campaign with a number of summer additions, including Pepe Reina and Peter Crouch. While they flattered to deceive in the Champions League - losing in the round of 16 - the Reds finished third in the league behind Chelsea and Manchester United.

Despite only conceding 25 goals in the Premier League, Rafael Benitez's side still didn't have the best defensive record, as Chelsea only conceded 22. The likes of Jamie Carragher, John Arne Riise and Sami Hyypia helped Liverpool maintain a solid defensive base, while the likes of Steven Gerrard and Crouch scored the goals to propel the club to Champions League qualification.

9 Chelsea - 2006/07

24 goals conceded

Chelsea won the Premier League in their first two seasons under Mourinho, but they failed to make it three in a row in the 2006/07 campaign. They finished six points behind United, despite conceding only 24 goals, which was the defensive record in the division. Ashley Cole, who controversially signed from Arsenal in the summer, was an important addition to the backline, while Ricardo Carvalho and John Terry were as reliable as ever as the two centre-backs.

The Blues were in contention for the unprecedented quadruple up until the closing stages of the campaign. They eventually lost to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League but won both domestic cup competitions. They beat United in the FA Cup final, while they saw off Arsenal in the League Cup final.

8 Manchester United - 2008/09

24 goals conceded

United won their 18th Premier League title in the 2008/09 season - equalling Liverpool's record. They finished four points clear of their Merseyside rivals, despite losing both games against Benitez's side, conceding six goals in the process.

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were key players for the Red Devils in a campaign that saw them concede only 24 goals. These two centre-backs are renowned as one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. Behind them was Edwin van der Sar, who kept 14 clean sheets in a row between November 2008 and February 2009 - an English top-flight record that still hasn't been beaten.

7 Chelsea - 2008/09

24 goals conceded

Chelsea's 2008/09 team are perhaps the most surprising inclusion on this list. They finished third during this campaign and had three different managers: Luiz Felipe Scolari, Ray Walkins and Guus Hiddink. One of the main positives was the summer acquisition of Jose Bosingwa, who helped form the joint-best defence in the league.

They conceded 24 goals in the 38-game season - the same number as United - but lost five matches and drew eight, which led to them falling seven points behind the Red Devils. The defence of Petr Cech, Brainslav Ivanovic, Terry, Alex and Bosingwa helped the Blues reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, but they lost to Barcelona on away goals in controversial circumstances.

6 Manchester City - 2018/19

23 goals conceded

City completed a domestic treble in the 2018/19 season, finishing one point clear of Liverpool in an enthralling title race. Guardiola's side finished on 98 points, scoring 95 and conceding only 23. Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte were the preferred centre-back partnership, and they were integral in City's 14-match winning run to end the season, which saw them pip Jurgen Klopp's side to the title. During this run, the Sky Blues only conceded four goals, keeping 10 clean sheets.

The only disappointment for City during this season was in the Champions League. They lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, with Raheem Sterling's injury-time winner ruled out for offside by VAR.

5 Chelsea - 2005/06

22 goals conceded

Chelsea defended their Premier League crown in the 2005/06 season, finishing on 91 points and conceding only 22 goals. The summer acquisition of Michael Essien provided some steel to the Blues' midfield and the central defensive partnership of Terry and Carvalho, with Cech behind them, continued to be incredibly hard to create chances against. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole were ever-present members of the team, with the former scoring 20 goals from midfield.

Throughout the campaign, Chelsea kept 20 clean sheets. Despite their league success, they struggled in the cup competitions, losing in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and exiting the Champions League in the round of 16 to Barcelona.

