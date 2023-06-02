Feyenoord have posted a brutal video mocking Jose Mourinho on their TikTok account after Roma’s Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

It reignites the feud that started when the two clubs played each other back in April.

It was heartbreak for Mourinho in the final, as his side lost out on penalties after the game finished 1-1 following extra time.

It was an ill-disciplined affair, with 13 players picking up yellow cards.

And there were ugly scenes following the match, with Mourinho confronting referee Anthony Taylor in the car park about some of the calls that he made.

That then sparked something even more shocking, with footage circulating online of Taylor being abused and attacked by Roma fans at the airport.

Mourinho has now been charged with "abusive language" towards an official by UEFA for the rant.

Feyenoord’s brutal TikTok swipe at Mourinho

With Mourinho’s side sixth in Serie A, seven points behind fourth place AC Milan, a silver medal in this competition means no spot in next season’s Champions League.

And Feyenoord elected to remind him of that fact in a new video on their social media platforms.

Following Roma's victory over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final last year, the two sides faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season, with Roma winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Mourinho had been angered by comments made by Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, with the Dutchman saying: “They get results through their way of playing, but I prefer to watch Manchester City and Napoli.”

So after beating Slot’s team in the second leg, Mourinho was then recorded storming down the tunnel shouting, “You should watch us.”

However, it turns out Feyenoord would have the last laugh.

Using the footage to get their own back, a new video on their TikTok account then cuts to their name being picked out in the Champions League draw with the caption, “No, you should watch us.”

Feyenoord finishing first in the Eredivisie ensures that they play in the Champions League next year while Roma will have to settle for Europa League football once again.

And to rub more salt into the wounds, the person holding Feyenoord’s name is Roma legend Francesco Totti.

Brutal from the Dutch champions. Check out the footage yourselves below.

Video: Feyenoord roast Roma boss Mourinho

Mourinho unsure about future in Italy

While Roma might have the chance to lift the Europa League again next year, there is a chance that Mourinho will not be along for the ride with them.

The Portuguese coach has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

And speaking after the final, he refused to confirm his future lay in Italy.

“I can’t say I will be here next season,” he said, as per Eurosport.

“I will go on holiday on Monday, then we will speak. I told the owners I will tell them if I start talks with another club. As of now no other club called me. It is time for me to talk to the owners. It is time for the owners to talk to me.”