FIFA 23 offers a wide range of tactical flexibility in Ultimate Team.

The 3-4-1-2 formation is not one of the standout metas this year. But it can help form an excellent counter-attacking system in FUT.

Utilising a practical set of custom tactics is crucial to success across FIFA 23. Maybe you want to increase the number of victories you record in FUT Champions. Or perhaps, you want to win significant honours in Career Mode. Tactics will often underpin any success in the game - they provide a basis for your team's style of play and intensity.

Three-at-the-back formations are often reserved for the boldest Ultimate Team players. Only players that are confident in their defensive abilities should opt for this sort of system. While deploying a three-back brings risks it always carries the potential of huge rewards.

The 3-4-1-2 offers relentless support in attacking situations. The overloads that the formation can create are incredibly difficult to defend against. Bear in mind that these can also be used in Ultimate Drafts - and not just Ultimate Team.

However, the necessary tactics and player instructions must be used in accordance with the formation. Here is our take on the best 3-4-1-2 tactics in FUT this year.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 5

5 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first step to building the ideal 3-4-1-2 tactic is to address the defensive setup of the team. We first opted for a balanced defensive style as our team must maintain a consistent position out of possession.

This team is somewhat prone to conceding counter-attacking opportunities. Therefore, we want our players to get back into their defensive positions rather than counter-pressing after losing the ball.

The width is set at 45 as we want our defensive unit to spread itself across the width of the pitch. As we have no natural fullbacks, our wide central defenders can cover the wide areas when the wide midfielders are caught out of position.

The depth is set at 60 for this tactic - our aims are clear we want to play on the front foot. Our defensive line being positioned high up the pitch is crucial to building sustained pressure on the opposition.

In terms of offensive custom tactics, we also opted for a balanced style. This means that our players will look to maintain their positions and support the possession in the middle of the pitch.

The chance creation setting of direct passing means that once we progress the ball into a dangerous area, our attack will come to life. Players will look to make penetrative runs beyond the defence.

The attacking width remains at the default 50 for this tactic. Our wide midfielders will create natural width, but we want our players to support possessional play in the centre of the pitch.

Players in the box are set at five. The two strikers should be joined by the central attacking midfielder and the two wide men inside the opposition area.

The set piece set-up is down to your personal preference, but we opted for two players in the box.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are another vitally important part of this FUT tactic.

Firstly, for the goalkeeper, you can leave the instructions in the default settings. However, if you prefer your keeper to operate more aggressively, then you can apply the sweeper-keeper role to your man between the sticks.

The central defenders are most effective when kept on the default settings for this FIFA 23 tactic.

The wide midfielders are both the primary creators and valuable defensive cover in this system. They are told to come back on defence, stay wide and get in behind. They will operate like attacking wingbacks in this 3-4-1-2 system.

The central midfielders provide the main cover to the defence. They are told to stay back while attacking and cover centre.

The central attacking midfielder remains on default instructions.

Finally, onto the strikers, they are typically given the stay central and get-in-behind instructions. They will be constantly looking to beat the defence and receive opportunities through on goal.

This 3-4-1-2 tactic is best suited to players who wish to play with an attacking focus in FIFA 23. It creates a numerical overload in the attack, as well as a respectable defensive unit in defence.

Why not try this formation out in your Ultimate Team? It can encourage stunning offensive play in FUT this year and is perfect for overwhelming your opportunity with constant surges of attack.